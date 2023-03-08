One man had thousands of people on TikTok tripping over the filth that he lives in

TikTok user @thieugiatq shared a video showing him waking in a dirty room he shares with chickens

While some can believe it, most people were in total shock over the man’s living situation

TikTok users could not believe their eyes when they saw a video showing how one young man lives. Sleeping in a room filled with rubbish and chickens is the norm to this man, and it left people shook.

TikTok user @thieugiatq shared a video showing him waking in a dirty room he shares with chickens. Image: TikTok / @thieugiatq

Source: TikTok

Social media has allowed all parts of the globe to connect, and sometimes this comes with a little culture shock. This video is one of those moments that caught people by total surprise.

TikTok video of ma waking in filthy room goes viral

A young man has started a TikTok account where he posts videos of the places he sleeps. His home is filled with rubbish, and he shares it with chickens.

In the video, you see him waking up, going to some cooker, and chucking the contents on the floor for the chickens to eat.

See for yourself:

The world sits wide-eyed, trying to comprehend the episode of hoarders they just witnessed

Some people could not believe that this was real. Seeing how some people live, especially in such filth, is eye-opening. While some made it clear that this is real life for many people because of poverty, others claimed that poverty doesn't mean you have to live in dirt like this.

Read some of the shock:

@brendabishop069@gmail.com said:

“Believe it or not, some people live like this minus the chickens.”

@× said:

“The way I screamed when he opened the container.”

@Vhonani Patson said:

“Yoooo”

@churchboy2523 revy rev said:

“Every day we are reminded just how blessed we are!!!!”

@user3794203272437 said:

“He can afford to buy a phone and record good-quality videos though.”

