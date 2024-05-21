Themba Selahle, known as Grootman, denies leaking a controversial video of his ex-girlfriend Gcinile Twala, which has caused a social media storm

Grootman claims Gcinile leaked the video herself for sympathy and accuses her of delaying the abuse accusation post-breakup

He plans to take legal action against her and has mocked her on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Themba Selahle, popularly known as Grootman has opened up about about the controversial video involving his ex-girlfriend Gcinile Twala which is trending on social media. Grootman said that he was not responsible for leaking the clip, he even trolled Gcinile.

Grootman has spoken out after Gcinile's leaked video. Image: real_themba._selahle and @Alodolar

Source: UGC

Grootman denies leaking Gcinile's embarrassing video

Social media is on fire after media personality Gcinile Twala's saucy video was leaked online. Social media users and women's organisations have been calling for Grootman's immediate arrest following the reports that he leaked the video.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Grootman poured cold water on the reports that he leaked the video. The businessman said Gcinile leaked the video to gain sympathy from her fans and women across South Africa. He said:

"She actually took long to take the abuse route because everyone was expecting that from any woman after a breakup."

Grootman threatened legal action against Gcinile

Themba Selahle is also planning to take legal action against his former lover. He said he would not stand by and allow his name to be tarnished by his ex-girlfriend's fans who have already jumped to conclusions. Grootman also added insult to injury by mocking Gcinile in one of his posts.

Gcinile’s cousin blasts Grootman, drops details about the star’s relationship

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that it looks like the battle between media personalities Gcinile and Grootman is far from over. The streets were recently buzzing after Gcinile's cousin came out guns blazing at Grootman with fiery responses.

Grootman and Gnicile's messy breakup is the talk of the town on social media. Fans have been sharing thoughts on the various allegations levelled against the media personalities. Grootman pressed the wrong button when he accused his baby mama of dating K Naomi's husband, Tshepo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News