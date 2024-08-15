“No Way”: SA Stunned as Thief Snatches Woman’s iPhone in Broad Daylight, Escapes in White Audi
- A video showcasing a lady's iPhone getting stolen during the day left many people with mixed feelings
- The footage grabbed the attention of many, gearing loads of views, thousands of likes and comments
- Netizens reacted to the clip as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts
A young woman had quite a horrifying experience, and the moment was captured on camera.
The hun shared the clip on TikTok, which went viral, generating many views, likes and comments.
Woman's iPhone snatched in broad daylight, thug gets away in Audi
The footage shared by @ti.fish on the video platform shows a group of people sitting outside a restaurant. The lady was sipping on her drink while minding her own business until the thug came through and snatched her iPhone.
@ti.fish took a while to process what happened until she realised her iPhone had been stolen. The thieves ran away with it in a white Audi parked in front of them. The vehicle drove away with her phone while she stood there watching it go as she was in shock.
While taking to her TikTok caption, she simply said:
"Posting this with my new iPhone se."
Watch the video below:
People chime in on the woman's video
After seeing the clip, many were shocked and took to the comments section to express their thoughts.
Bad bleep said:
"The way it took you moments to process everything."
Justb was amused:
"Yho clean job."
KeitumetseSharon expressed:
"The way I would try to run after them, screaming hooooooo, my phone."
Bellawidan was in shock:
"There’s no way."
Stellsbells cracked a joke, saying:
"Joburg at its finest."
