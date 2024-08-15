A video showcasing a lady's iPhone getting stolen during the day left many people with mixed feelings

A young woman had quite a horrifying experience, and the moment was captured on camera.

Woman's iPhone snatched in broad daylight, thug gets away in Audi

The footage shared by @ti.fish on the video platform shows a group of people sitting outside a restaurant. The lady was sipping on her drink while minding her own business until the thug came through and snatched her iPhone.

@ti.fish took a while to process what happened until she realised her iPhone had been stolen. The thieves ran away with it in a white Audi parked in front of them. The vehicle drove away with her phone while she stood there watching it go as she was in shock.

While taking to her TikTok caption, she simply said:

"Posting this with my new iPhone se."

Watch the video below:

People chime in on the woman's video

After seeing the clip, many were shocked and took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Bad bleep said:

"The way it took you moments to process everything."

Justb was amused:

"Yho clean job."

KeitumetseSharon expressed:

"The way I would try to run after them, screaming hooooooo, my phone."

Bellawidan was in shock:

"There’s no way."

Stellsbells cracked a joke, saying:

"Joburg at its finest."

Cape Town woman shares how she almost got robbed in Parklands

Briefly News previously reported that a lady in the mother city shared a sad video of how she almost lost all her money because of thieves in Parklands.

In the clip she uploaded, @mahlelovescheeks said she was going to work when she called an Uber to pick her up. She didn't have money on her, so she asked the driver to pass by the bank.

