A couple's viral TikTok video of unboxing a 100-inch Hisense TV has garnered over 17.2 million views

The pair's new tech investment, a massive 100-inch TV, transformed their living room into a cinematic experience

The Hisense 100-inch TV, known for its stunning display and smart features, has left many South Africans in awe, prompting them to ask about pricing, setup, and availability

A couple caused a massive buzz online after they unboxed their massive 100-inch TV in their living area.

The couple showed off their 100-inch Hisense TV after unboxing it for their living room. Image: @seun_pelz

The jaw-dropping clip, which has since gone viral on social media, gathering over 17.2 million views along with thousands of likes and comments, captured the excitement and awe as they revealed their latest tech investment one that instantly elevated the look and feel of their home.

Couple Unboxes 100-Inch TV

The video posted by @seun_pelz on TikTok on the 24th of May 2025 shows the couple working together to carefully unbox a gigantic 100-inch Hisense TV, which dwarfs their furniture and completely dominates the room. Still in its protective covering, the TV is then lifted and positioned with precision before the screen lights up in crisp, high-definition clarity.

The couple beamed with pride as they admired the new addition to their home. While taking to TikTok @seun_pelz simply said the following:

"For such a small space, this feels like a cinema room. The struggle to get a TV console larger than the width of this TV is real.

All about the Hisense 100-Inch TV

The Hisense 100-inch TV is known for its ultra-large screen, smart features, and vibrant display—perfect for streaming movies, gaming, or enjoying live sports from the comfort of home. The sheer size of the television caught many by surprise, with some users admitting they didn't know such screens were even available in local stores.

Mzansi users flooded the comments section with questions about the price, setup process, and space requirements. Some were even inspired to start saving up for their own home entertainment upgrade.

The couple's video is not only a showcase of luxury tech but also an aspirational glimpse into modern living. As the clip continues to circulate online, many are praising the duo for their taste and for turning their living area into a cinematic experience.

Watch the video of the couple unboxing their 100-inch TV below:

People are in awe of the 100-inch TV

The online community was amazed by the Hisense 100-inch TV as they took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Steka Transfers & Excursions said:

"I will clap for others until its my turn."

RagNarek expressed:

"Buy such a big TV for such a small distance from the sofa with QLED quality, I have never seen a worse decision."

Elle boss added:

"I have a 65 and I thought that was big!"

NariKrasnichii wrote:

"Imagine buying a 100 inch TV and laying it on the ground."

Tshegofatso commented:

"Cool TV, however your eyes might suffer because you will be in close proximity to the TV."

A couple flexed their 100-inch Hisense TV that they unboxed for their living room. Image: @seun_pelz

