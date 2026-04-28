Mafikizolo bandmate Nhlanhla Mafu applauded her son Ciza for his wins at the Metro FM Awards wins

The Isaka (6 AM) hitmaker scored five nominations at the awards ceremony, which took place at the Durban ICC

Mafu expressed how proud she is of her son, and hailed his hard work in a sweet Instagram post

Nhlanhla Mafu hailed her son Ciza after winning awards at the Metro FM Awards. Image: Nhlanhla_mafu, Ciza.sa

Source: Instagram

Ciza is still basking after winning two awards at the Metro FM Music Awards 2026. The star was recently praised by his mother, Nhlanhla Mafu, who penned a sweet message dedicated to her son.

Nhlanhla Mafu praises son, Ciza

After walking away with the Artist of the Year and Best Male Artist awards, Ciza was the talk of the town and had many people divided. However, his parents are extremely proud and have nothing but good things to say.

"We've witnessed the late nights, the discipline, the tears, and the faith you have poured into your gift. We've watched you work in silence. Today, we celebrate you loudly!" she exclaimed.

"These awards are not luck; they are answered prayers. I stand proud, knowing that this is what God has ordained. God saw you. And in His perfect time, He honoured you. I do not argue, I give thanks. Because what God gives, no one can take away. Proud is an understatement, well done my baby, and a Big thank you to all the Caesareans that voted. #MMA26. Ciza to the world," the proud mommy said.

Both his parents were extremely proud of their baby. Even TK Nciza went on Instagram and made a video expressing how proud he is of Ciza.

"SA music to the world. Afro music to the world. CIZA to the world. CIZA, welcome to the showbiz."

Ciza also took to Instagram to share a few words with his fans and supporters, emphasising his mission to take Afrohouse to the world.

"Thank you for believing in me, Mzansi. This is not just validation, it is love, and I feel it. Own pace. Own lane. Camagu! I love you. This is just the beginning, see you soon. Afrohouse to the world."

Nhlanhla Mafu praised her son Ciza for his 2 Metro FM Awards. Image: Ciza.sa

Source: Instagram

Mzansi and fellow celebrities hail Ciza following historic wins

Below are some of the kind words and reactions from the online community.

sophiendaba_ said:

"God is deep in this story."

tknciza_sa praised:

"Kulungile ukuthandaza Ciza (Prayer always works). Work hard, and the world will see you. Thank you for the teaching he has been ready for these moments because of you. Thank you, Mama."

zandimaz shared:

"A whole superstar."

poppymhlungukhoza gushed:

"Congratulations to Ciza and the parents. What a talent."

ceboh_favourite said:

"The Power of a Praying Mom. Ohhh, Nhlanhla, this warms my heart, Sis. Look at God. Congratulations son. We are extremely proud of you."

br.enda1297 was excited:

"The way I screamed. We are proud, boy, Ciza, to the world."

cia_mrsmbo said:

"You are blessed to witness your kids succeed while the parents are still alive."

MacG makes claims about Ciza's awards

In a previous report from Briefly News, MacG recently commented on Ciza's recent wins at the Metro FM Music Awards, claiming there was something underhanded being done behind the scenes

During an episode of Podcast and Chill, the controversial podcaster accused Ciza's management and father of buying the awards to earn him international recognition

Source: Briefly News