One of South Africa's biggest exports, Trevor Noah, is set to return to Mzansi for an exciting comedy festival

Trevor Noah teamed with other local comedians, Eugene Khoza and Ntosh Madlingozi, who have nicknamed themselves the Bafunny Bafunny

The trio joined forces for a comedy festival in South Africa, aimed at reviving the stand-up comedy scene in Mzansi

Mzansi, the king of comedy, is coming back! Trevor Noah made an exciting announcement at a recent media briefing, where he shared his intentions of returning to the country to revive the comedy scene.

Trevor Noah will return to Mzansi for the South African Festival of Comedy. Image: Brianna Bryson/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Trevor Noah makes highly anticipated return

The former The Daily Show with Trevor Noah host announced that he has plans to revive the comedy scene in Mzansi. No, he is not planning a show or tour; he, as well as two other comedy giants in Mzansi, will be bringing a nationwide festival, which will be backed by Savanna.

Taking to Instagram, Noah announced that he has partnered with Eugene Khoza and Ntosh Madlingozi, and they even nicknamed the trio the Bafunny Bafunny.

Scheduled for September 2026, the comedians will pull in more local and even international acts to grace the stages in three cities.

"South Africa needs to laugh, and with Savanna, I’m bringing just the team to do it! Bafunny Bafunny is South Africa’s National Team of Comedy. 5 Shows, 3 Cities September 2026! I’ve got Eugene Khoza confirmed, with many more local and international comedians to be announced. Tickets go on sale on 29 April!"

So far, the confirmed locations are SunBet Arena and the GrandWestCasino.

Trevor Noah has announced the inaugural South Africa Festival of Comedy. Image: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Source: Getty Images

Speaking about this, Eugene Khoza said, “It’s a revival. A renaissance of South African comedy. Making it what it was, while focusing on the future.”

Their roles are: Trevor will take on the role of Captain, with Eugene being the Vice Captain, and Ntosh will be the coach.

“Serving you the finest comedians that you may not know about yet. Giving them a platform,” they said.

The talented comedian, Trevor Noah, said their mission is to have audiences laughing till they run out of breath. “It’s all about stand-up comedy. A physical comedy show, there is nothing like it. A grand scale of stand-up comedy that leaves you laughing until you cannot breathe,” he shared.

Mzansi cannot wait for this. One fan even said, "No way, I actually searched online last night to see if you had any upcoming shows in South Africa. The Universe delivers at Checkers Sixty60 speed."

Trevor Noah on meeting Julius Malema

In a previous report from Briefly News, Trevor Noah spoke about the first time he met politician Julius Malema, in a snippet that was shared on Noah's YouTube channel days after the EFF leader was sentenced to five years in prison for discharging a firearm in public.

In the Instagram video clip, which is from his 2013 stand-up special, It's My Culture, the comedian recalled his interaction with Malema in a Rosebank restaurant.

Source: Briefly News