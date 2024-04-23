Coming from humble beginnings, Trevor Noah first made a name for himself as a host on local entertainment shows

As the host of The Daily Show , many opportunities came Trevor's way, such as hosting the Grammys

Trevor has left his hosting career behind and is, for now, focusing on his stand-up comedy career

Local comedian Trevor Noah's story has taken him all the way to Hollywood. Images: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Rick Kern/Getty Images for Vox Media and @Trevornoah/ X

From local jokester to one of the most popular, award-winning comedians in the world, Trevor Noah's determination and sense of humour led him onto a path of international success.

Trevor Noah's life before international fame

Born during the apartheid regime to an isiXhosa mother and Swiss-German father on 20 February 1984, Trevor grew up in a low-income household. Although Trevor describes himself as being "born a crime," his road to riches is quite arresting.

In 2002, the then 18-year-old dabbled in acting. He appeared in Isidingo in a minor role and later lent his voice to YFM's radio show, Noah's Ark. At the age of 21, with the encouragement of his friends, Trevor then wandered into the world of comedy.

The positive feedback received from his comedy shows allowed the budding star the opportunity to host popular shows such as The Real Goboza, Siyadlala and The Amazing Date. Trevor had even hosted the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) and bagged himself a few stand-up comedy specials, notes The South African.

As his fame quickly grew back home, he was slowly gaining international recognition.

Trevor Noah's big move abroad lands him an international late-night show

According to Forbes, in 2012, Trevor made his US television debut on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and Late Show with David Letterman, becoming the first South African stand-up comedian to do so.

Three years later, after becoming a recurring contributor to The Daily Show, he catapulted to stardom after he was announced as the new host of the late-night show following American comedian John Stewart.

The millionaire's new employment led him to interview an array of influential Hollywood stars, host the Grammys a total of four times, win an Emmy award, rub shoulders with the likes of Beyonce and Jay-Z and start his podcast, What Now? With Trevor Noah (which recently featured his media personality friends Anele Mdoda and Sizwe Dhlomo).

After seven years as the show's host, Trevor waved The Daily Show goodbye as he said hello to embarking on his career in stand-up comedy.

Trevor Noah turns 40, South Africa celebrates beloved comedian

In February, Briefly News reported that Trevor turned 40 and was showered with love by his adoring fans.

The South African-born star received warm birthday messages from his Mzansi supporters, who wished him many more years.

