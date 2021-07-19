Alex O'Loughlin: 15 interesting facts about the Hawaii Five-0 star

Alex O’Loughlin is an Australian actor, director, producer, and writer with great fame thanks to his outstanding professional work. His recognition extended far beyond boundaries when he acted the role of Lieutenant Commander Steve McGarrett on the CBS TV series Hawaii Five-0.

Alex OLoughlin salutes his fans before attending the Sunset On The Beach event at Queen's Surf Beach. Photo: Darryl Oumi

Source: Getty Images

Alex O’loughlin has played several roles in different movies and has shown a unique interpretive quality in all his movies’ appearances. He was once a serious contender for James Bond's role before the selection of Daniel Craig.

Who is Alex O’loughlin?

Born on the 24th of August 1976, in Canberra, Australia, Alex O'Loughlin's age is 44 years. He grew up with his mother, a nurse, while his father was a professor of astronomy and physics. O’Loughlin had Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and asthma as a child, making schooling a continuous struggle. In 1999, he enrolled at the National Institute for Dramatic Art (NIDA) in Sydney and graduated in 2002 with a BA in drama.

15 interesting facts about the Hawaii Five-0 star

Who plays Steve McGarrett in the new Hawaii Five-O? Alex O’Loughlin acted as Lieutenant Commander Steve McGarrett in the new Hawaii Five-0 movie. He had the biggest hit of his career as the lead actor.

1. The storm before his stardom in his career

Alex experienced an early career filled with uncertainties and dropped shows. His road to success was rocky, as certain times he was rejected. However, Alex pointed out in an interview how the early challenges in his career helped develop his perspective and understanding of the industry.

2. No audition for the Hawaii Five-0

Due to his perceived potential, he was directly offered the lead role, and after ten seasons (2011-2021), he had proven that he is the right man for the job.

3. The grand opening was almost rejected

In an interview, Alex confessed that he almost rejected the offer because he was not sure about his movement to Hawaii. However, with advice from friends and family, he gathered together the courage to take up the role. Thus far, he has featured in over 200 of the various episodes and ten seasons, each season comprising 25 episodes.

Alex O'Loughlin features as Steve McGarrett on the series finale of HAWAII FIVE-0. Photo: Karen Neal

Source: Instagram

4. Proper training for the role

As the lead actor, O'Loughlin had to portray a rugged and serious officer contrary to his real-life temperament. Therefore, to shape his character to suit his role, he worked with real Navy SEALs, and they helped him understand McGarrett's mindset. In an interview, Alex opened up on how lieutenant commander McGarrett cropped into his head after the training.

5. Love for Hawaii

After overcoming his initial freight, O'Loughlin has come to love his home and environment in Hawaii over the past seven years. Still, in the same interview with the Watch, O'Loughlin commented that "the majority of (his) important memories are now Hawaiian.

6. Alex O'Loughlin's wife and past relationships

In 1997, O'Loughlin became a father when his former girlfriend gave birth to a son. However, he later entered into a relationship with Holly Valance, an Australian singer and actress. On the 18th of April, 2014, Alex married Malia Jones, an American model and surfer.

7. Hawaii Five-0 star children

Alex's first son, Saxon, was born in 1997 by his former girlfriend. The second son, Lion, was born in 2012 by Malia. O'Loughlin's two sons and Malia's son, Spike, from her previous marriage, live in Hawaii. In addition, his wife, Malia, has been wonderful in managing the home in the absence of Alex.

8. Alex O'Loughlin's height, weight, and body measurements

The Australian actor's listed height is 185 centimetres, and his current weight is 79 kilograms (174 pounds). As for Alex O'Loughlin's shirtless body measurements, his chest-biceps-waist are given as 42-15-32 inches. Alex maintains his physique by practising karate, heavy lifting, exercise, and circuit training.

9. New Location, different hobby

A few months after Alex moved to Hawaii, he picked up a new hobby: surfing. Perhaps this helped him win the heart of his wife, Malia, who used to be a professional surfer.

10. Alex loves stunts

Part of the action that amazes viewers is the war and the stunt of Alex in the movie. The first and subsequent seasons of the Hawaii Five-0 drama clearly demonstrated his stunt and gymnastic skills.

11. Social media handles of Alex O'Loughlin

O'Loughlin is very active on different social platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. For instance, Alex O'Loughlin's Instagram has over 64,000 followers.

12. O'Loughlin contested for the role of James Bond

The Australian actor once contended for the role of James Bond, going as far as performing the screening tests for the role. He commented that the test was the most comprehensive screen test he has ever done.

13. Alex O'Loughlin's movies

O'Loughlin began working in short films and theatre when he was a teenager. After graduating from NIDA, he appeared in several Australian films and television series, including Blue White Collar, BlackJack, Sweet Science, and Love Bytes.

O'Loughlin on an investigative assignment in Hawaii Five-0 movie. Photo: Karen Neal

Source: Getty Images

He landed his first lead role in 2004 in Oyster Farmer, where he played a criminal who stole money to pay his sick sister's medical bills. After Oyster Farmer, he appeared in other movies such as Man-Thing, Mary Bryant's Incredible Journey, and The Shield.

14. Alex O'Loughlin awards and recognition

O'Loughlin was nominated by the Australian Film Institute Awards for Best Leading Actor on Television for his role in The Incredible Journey of Mary Bryant. He was been nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series at the Logie Awards.

15. Alex O'Loughlin net worth

About Alex O'Loughlin's net worth, it is estimated at $25 Million. Apart from acting, rumours have it that he is into real estate and other businesses. Also, O'Loughlin is a cheerful giver as he extends his hands of support back to society. He supports Donate Life America.

What is Alex O'Loughlin doing now?

After ending the Hawaii Five-0 movie, Alex is still in Hawaii with his family and friends. He bought a property where he currently lives for $3.5 million in 2011, which he further renovated to a more luxurious dwelling after a huge fire accident. A new role may await him in the nearest future due to his outstanding performance.

In all of the 240 episodes acted by Alex O'Loughlin in the Hawaii Five-0, he has shown resilience and quality in every scene. That is why he is probably best known as the star in the CBS series.

