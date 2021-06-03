Orion Acaba's age, drama, movies, Critical Role, where is he now?

You have likely found yourself watching the popular web series Critical Role. It features various voice actors playing Dungeons & Dragons. A quick search online on some all-time favourite voice actors for this web series will display results such as Orion Acaba and Laura Bailey or Orion Acaba and Marisha. Orion's name will never miss. He played the character Tiberius Stormwind but later left the web series, sparking multiple concerns from fans amidst his departure. Read on to find out the real reason behind it, his bio, and his current whereabouts.

Orion Acaba played the character Tiberius Stormwind in Critical Role. Photo: @orionacaba

Source: Instagram

Orion Acaba is best known for his role in the Critical Role drama. He has achieved so much since his rise to stardom. However, he has also had his fair share of controversies. Continue reading to find out more about Orion Acaba's drama, facts, rumours, and debates.

Orion Acaba profile summary

Date of birth: 14th October 1980

14th October 1980 Place of birth: Hollywood, California, USA

Hollywood, California, USA Orion Acaba's age: 40 years

40 years Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Height: 5 feet and 10 inches

5 feet and 10 inches Nationality: American

Orion Acaba's bio

Acaba was born on 14th October 1980 in Hollywood, California, and is 40 years old as of June 2021. He has two siblings Christal and Annette Acaba. Numerous questions surround Orion Acaba's ethnicity and nationality. He is of American nationality but has some Puerto Rican roots.

Most of his early life details, such as his childhood, are scanty. It might hint at the fact that the actor enjoys leading a private life. However, this does not stop his fans from asking about his other details, such as height. Orion Acaba's height is 5 feet and 10 inches (1.78 m).

Career

Popular voice actor Orion Acaba. Photo: @orionacaba

Source: Instagram

It seems that Orion had an interest in joining the entertainment industry as he attended the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in Los Angeles. Los Angeles has given birth to many notable actors, and this great talent is no exception. Although he did not immediately debut as a voice actor, he made strides to ensure that he would be in the future rank among the best actors.

He got his lucky break in 2009 when he landed a narrating job in the documentary Fallen Angel: The Outlaw Larry Norman. Still, in the same year, he featured in the video game entitled Plank vs Zombies. His breakthrough came in 2015 when he bagged the Tiberius role in Critical Role, giving him massive popularity.

Since then, his career skyrocketed, and he has grown to be nothing but a force to reckon with. Some of his famous works include:

Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures 1 & 2 (2013-14)

(2013-14) Super Power Beat Down (2013-17)

(2013-17) WildStar (2014)

(2014) Phoenix Wright Ace Attorney: Spirit of Justice (2016)

(2016) Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (2016)

(2016) Resident Evil: Vendetta (2017)

(2017) Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (2017)

(2017) Just Cause 4 (2018)

(2018) Draconian Knights (2018)

(2018) Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (2020)

(2020) Aquanox Deep Descent (2020)

Why did Orion Acaba leave Critical Role Reddit?

The real reason why Orion left Critical Role. Photo: @orionacaba

Source: Instagram

Fans were distraught after learning that their favourite voice actor was leaving this popular web series. In an unprecedented statement from the actor, he revealed that he was no longer part of the web series. Why did Orion leave Critical Role? He never gave a reason behind his departure.

For the longest time, there were speculations about his departure reasons. He was allegedly rumoured to have several outbursts with other cast members. Another rumour was that he was fired because he was cheating while rolling dice. But were these rumours true?

In 2015, he uploaded a video detailing the reasons he left Critical Role. However, the video was later private. Two years after that, he revealed that he struggled with drugs and illnesses, which most translated to cost him his job.

Orion Acaba and cancer

Orion Acaba poses for a photo during a visit to the doctor. Photo: @orionacaba

Source: Instagram

In 2017, the actor revealed through a video posted on Dailymotion about his cancer and HIV diagnosis. He acknowledged that he had been battling depression for quite some time. He later posted on his Twitter feed that he was doing everything possible to abide by his recovery program. This included putting an end to drug use and ceasing coffee intake.

Orion Acaba's drug addiction

Still, in the same video posted on Dailymotion, Acaba confessed to using drugs, which he desperately tried to stop as part of his recovery journey. He explained that the shame that came with discovering his HIV status pushed him into doing illegal drugs.

What was Orion Acaba addicted to? He never revealed the specific drugs. However, he did mention that his drug use cost him some relationships and even made him abusive in some of his relationships.

Orion Acaba's girlfriend

Orion Acaba and his girlfriend, Alyssa Webb. Photo: @orionacaba

Source: Instagram

His reveal about abusing some of his ex-lovers has led to numerous questions about his current girlfriend. In February of 2021, he took to his Instagram to reveal that he and his girlfriend Alyssa Webb were headed to the Channel Islands to celebrate their third anniversary.

What is Orion Acaba doing now?

You might have been flipping through Orion Acaba's Instagram, perhaps to get a hint of his current works and whereabouts. If you are his die-hard fan, you will be pleased to know that he hinted at some upcoming fun projects through his Instagram. Only time will tell what he has in store for his fans.

Orion Acaba is, without a doubt, one of the most talented voice actors. He has had a very successful career, but it has not come without various controversies, rumours, and spins. Fans still adore him, which is why they pray he weathers the storms in his life and makes a comeback.

READ ALSO: Mark Ruffalo's net worth, ethnicity, kids, wife, family, height, movies

Briefly.co.za shared a post about Mark Rufallo's net worth. Most people may know this celebrity as The Hulk from The Avengers. Besides being a notable actor, he is also an accomplished screenwriter and producer.

His illustrious career has made many people curious about his net worth. Are you wondering how wealthy Ruffalo is? Please keep reading to discover his net worth as of 2021.

Source: Briefly.co.za