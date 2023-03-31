Who is Gina Carano’s husband or is she dating? Everything you ought to know

Relationships in Hollywood are always a topic of interest among fans. While some prove that true love exists, others are a laughing stock. Most recently, fans have been in the case of Gina Carano, who is an MMA fighter turned actress. Her versatility has brought her much acclaimed fame, and with it, many asked questions about her personal life, especially her love life. Is she in the market, and if not, who is Gina Carano’s husband? Let us investigate!

Gina Carano has been dating her long-term boyfriend Kevin Ross since 2015. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Max Mara

Gina Carano has won the hearts of many film fans, especially because of her fighting skills, which are showcased in movies like Deadpool. As more and more fans get to know of her, they become more interested in knowing about her. Of course, there is nothing as enticing to know as a celebrity’s love life. Does Gina Carano have a husband? And if so, who is it? Let us unfold Gina Carano’s personal life.

Gina Carano’s profile and bio summary

Gender Female Full name Gina Joy Carano Nickname Conviction, Crush Date of birth 16 April 1982 Place of birth Dallas County, Texas Zodiac sign Aries Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Trinity Christian High School, University of Nevada (both Reno and Las Vegas) Profession Mixed Martial Artist, Actress, Fitness Model Father Glenn Carano Mother Dana Cason Siblings 2 (Casey Carano and Christie Carano) Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Partner Kevin Ross Ex-partners Henry Cavill and Kit Cope Height 5' 8" (1.73 m) Weight 143 lbs (65 kg) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Net worth $4 million Instagram gina_jcarano Twitter ginacarano

Who is Gina Carano’s husband?

She is yet to walk down the aisle. Instead, Gina Carano’s partner is known to be Kevin Ross, who is an American fighter, and Carano credits him for her successful mixed martial arts career.

Gina Carano is yet to walk down the aisle despite dating her MMA boyfriend Kevin Ross since 2015. Photo: Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for Daily Wire

Kevin Ross and Gina Carano’s relationship

The lovebirds started dating back in 2005. They broke up in 2008 but later rekindled their romance in 2015. Ross announced that the two had got back together through an Instagram post, and they have been growing strong ever since.

Is Gina Carano married to Henry Cavill?

No. As mentioned, the actress is yet to wed. Gina Carano’s relationship with Henry Cavill made headlines in 2012 during her split with Kevin Ross. Henry Cavill and Carano met in London at Jessie J’s Live Program. Is Henry Cavill Gina Carano’s husband? They broke up after two years of dating but remained great friends.

Gina Carano dated Henry Cavill in 2012 but broke up after two years of dating. Photo: Daniel Boczarski/WireImage for Disney

Did Gina Carano get married?

No. Shortly after breaking up with Ross in 2008, Joy started dating Kristopher Lee “Kit” Cope. Although the two announced their engagement in 2009, they broke up later that year.

How old is Gina Carano?

She was born on 16 April 1982 in Dallas County, Texas but raised in Nevada, Las Vegas. She is 40 years old as of March 2023.

What nationality is Gina Carano?

She is of American nationality. Moreover, she is of white ethnicity with English, Italian, Scottish, Dutch, Irish, and German descent.

Gina Carano is of American nationality. Photo: Ethan Miller/FilmMagic

Gina Carano’s family

She is the daughter of Dana Joy Cason and former football player Glenn Carano. Dana and Glenn divorced when Gina was 7. She is the middle child of three sisters.

Education profile

Joy attended Trinity Christian High School and then enrolled at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas to study psychology. She had previously attended the University of Nevada, Reno for a year for the same course. However, she dropped out in her last year to support her older sister through a crisis.

MMA career

MMA Superstar Gina Carano credits her partner Kevin Ross for her successful mixed martial arts career. Photo: Robert Laberge

Joy started Muay Thai training with Master Toddy after advice from her partner Kevin Ross. It was not easy for her during training, as she was ridiculed for her weight. Nevertheless, she remained determined and in no time, she landed in Fight-Club scenarios held in San Francisco, where she triumphed over female fighters.

She was invited to participate in the first ever sanctioned women Mixed Martial Arts in June 2006 by Jamie Levine. She dominated her opponent, Leiticia Pestova, and registered an unforgettable win in the first round within 38 seconds. Throughout her MMA career, she has had several career highlights and won various awards, some of which include:

Being crowned The Face of Women’s MMA thanks to her skyrocketing popularity. However, she rejected politely.

thanks to her skyrocketing popularity. However, she rejected politely. Being voted by Big Biz Magazine as the Hottest Woman In America in their Spring 2008 issue.

as the in their Spring 2008 issue. Defeating Kaitlin Young in May 2008 to attain a 6-0-0 MMA record.

Defeating Kelly Kobold in October 2008 to attain a 7-0-0 record.

Acting career

Besides MMA, Gina Carano has also established a successful acting career. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Joy transitioned from the ring to the screen after landing her major lead role in the 2011 action film Haywire. Since then, she has appeared in several movies and TV shows, and even appeared in the video game Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 as a Soviet commando and sniper named Natasha Volkova. Some of these movies and TV shows include:

Deadpool as Angel Dust

as Angel Dust Fast & Furious 6 as Riley Hicks

as Riley Hicks In the Blood as Ava

as Ava Blood and Bone as Veretta Vendetta

as Veretta Vendetta The Mandalorian as Cara Dune

What is Gina Carano’s net worth?

She has a net worth of $4 million in 2023.

Gina Carano has a net worth of $4 million in 2023, mainly from her MMA and acting careers. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

How tall is Gina Carano?

She stands tall at 5' 8", approximately 1.73 m. She weighs 143 lbs, which is about 65 kg.

There are no reports of Gina Carano’s husband because she is yet to walk down the aisle. Nevertheless, she has been in a long-term relationship with MMA champion Kevin Ross.

