Bill Burr's net worth and earnings: How did he make his money?

American stand-up comedian Bill Burr is known for his outspoken, somewhat controversial approach to comedy, often challenging the lines of political correctness which separate him from his peers. Apart from his distinctive approach to comedy, what else do we know about him? Here, we discuss Bill Burr's net worth, background, family life and more.

The star is pictured on the red carpet at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney+ ‘The Mandalorian’ Season Three on 28 February 2023. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Major entertainment publications like Rolling Stone and The Hollywood Reporter have sung the comedian's praises, with Rolling Stone including him in their 50 Best Stand-Up Comics of All Time feature back in 2017. Here is his life summary before further detailing what we know about the star.

Profile summary and bio

Full name William Frederick Burr Nickname 'Bill' Date of birth 10 June 1968 Age 54 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Canton, Massachusetts, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Agnostic (previously raised Catholic) Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Current nationality American Marital status Married to Nia Renee Hill (2013) Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Male Weight 70 kg (most commonly reported) Height 178 cm Hair colour Aburn (buzzcut style) Eye colour Grey Parents Robert Edmund Burr and Linda Wigent Siblings One brother (Robert Burr) Profession Stand-up comedian, voice actor, actor, screenwriter, and producer Education Canton High School and Emerson College Native language English Net worth Between $14 million and $15 million Social media profiles Instagram Twitter YouTube

Bill Burr's house in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and stunning gardens. Here are intriguing facts about the popular figure before discussing his monetary value.

Bill Burr's age

His birthdate is 10 June 1968, making him 54 in 2023. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

What ethnicity is Bill Burr?

He was born in Canton, Massachusetts, eventually moving to Los Angeles, California, presumably for his career, making him a born and bred American. However, he is of German and Irish descent.

Bill Burr's wife

He is married to Nia Renee Hill, and they have been married since 2013. Reports varied on when they met, but most reports state they were together for a prolonged period before tying the knot.

Not much is publicly known about her besides that she is an actress whose most notable roles are in productions like Crashing (2017), Long Distance (2011), and Did You Look for Work This Week? (2012). Bill Burr's wife’s net worth is $1.2 million.

His real name is William Frederick Burr. Photo: Michael S. Schwartz

Source: Getty Images

Bill Burr's son

Despite online search keywords, including searches for his son, he only has one child, a daughter. Her name is Lola Burr, and she was born in 2017.

Bill Burr's movies and TV shows

The beloved comedian is credited with starring in the following productions, apart from his other more minor features:

Townies

Chappelle's Show

Playing Chicken (2007)

The Burr Effect (2009)

Date Night (2010)

Cheat (2011)

Stand Up Guys (2012)

The Heat (2013)

Breaking Bad

Zombeavers (2014)

Black or White (2014)

Kroll Show

The Front Runner (2018)

The King of Staten Island (2020)

The Opening Act (2020)

The Mandalorian

Back Home Again (2021)

Immoral Compass

F Is for Family

Puppy Dog Pals

Outer Banks

He has an estimated net worth of between $14 million and $15 million. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

How did Bill Burr get on Breaking Bad?

Bill has had various acting features throughout the years, but the ones mentioned above are the roles he is best known for, including appearing on Breaking Bad as Patrick Kuby.

Casting director Sharon Bialy and creator Vince Gilligan stated that he met with the show's production staff since he was such a fan of the first season. He was kept in mind for any potential roles and finally had a spot in the fourth season.

How much does Bill Burr make?

So, how much does Bill Burr make in a year, knowing his significant commercial success? Reports show he earns around $1 million yearly thanks to his various production features.

What is Bill Burr's net worth?

Bill Burr's net worth, in total, is estimated to be between $14 million and $15 million. His colleagues also make considerable income, with Bert Kreischer’s net worth between $5 million and $5 million.

Louis C.K.'s net worth is most widely reported to be $35 million, and Dave Chappelle’s net worth is an impressive $60 million. Joe Rogan’s net worth is the highest of all the previously-mentioned comedians, at $120 million.

Bill Burr's profiles

His Instagram, @wilfredburr, has 2.1 million followers. You can find him on Twitter under @billburr, with 2.1 million followers. His YouTube channel's handle is @BillBurrOfficial, with 921K subscribers.

Bill Burr's net worth is chalked to his well-received comedy shows and various production features. With a handful of comedy specials under his belt, he seems set for further success in future.

READ ALSO: Jonathan Majors’ net worth, age, girlfriend, assault charges, career, profiles

Jonathan Majors is a successful actor who has gained significant fame over the years, with his recent role bringing an entirely new fanbase for the star.

Briefly.co.za wrote an article about his life, earnings, personal life, and controversial assault charges.

Source: Briefly News