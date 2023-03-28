Joe Scarborough's net worth, age, children, wife, illness, career, profiles

Joe Charles Scarborough is a man of many trades, most of which revolve in the public spotlight. He is an American television host, author, attorney, and former politician. His work has been recognized as he made it to the 2011 Times 100 most influential people globally. Due to such popularity, his personal life is subject to public scrutiny, with many of his fans wondering what Joe Scarborough's net worth is.

In 1994, Charles was elected to the US House of Representatives for Florida's 1st congressional district. Photo: Shannon Finney

Americans love and hate Scarborough equally because the country has been polarized in recent years. He used to be an ardent supporter of the Republican Party, and as such, his views are always welcomed by party loyalists and shunned by those from the Democratic Party.

Joe Scarborough's profile summary and bio

Full name Charles Joseph Scarborough Nickname Joe Gender Male Date of birth April 9 1963 Age 60 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Atlanta, Georgia Current residence New Canaan, Connecticut Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Education Pensacola Catholic High School, The University of Alabama, University of Florida Height in feet 6'3" Height in centimetres 191 Weight in kilograms 84 Weight in pounds 185 Body measurements in inches 40-32-41 Shoe size 9 (US) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Mika Brzezinki Children 4 Parents George Francis and Mary Joanna Siblings 2 Profession Former politician, author, television host and attorney Net worth $25 million Instagram @joescarborough Twitter @Joe Scarborough

Early life and education

The TV host married his MSNBC co-host Mika Brzezinski on November 24 2018. Photo: James Devaney

Joe was born on April 9 1963, in Atlanta, Georgia. As of 2023, he is 60 years old. The on-screen star is the son of George Francis, a businessman, and Mary Joanna. His early childhood years were spent in several schools as his family constantly moved.

First, Joe attended the Pensacola Catholic High School in Pensacola. He later proceeded to the University of Alabama, earning a Bachelor of Arts in history in 1985. In 1990, he got a Juris Doctor from the University of Florida College of Law.

Joe Scarborough's height

The former politician stands 6 feet 3 inches (191 centimetres) tall and weighs 185 pounds (84 kilograms). His body measurements are 40-32-41 inches. Scarborough has brown hair and a pair of brown eyes.

Joe Scarborough's wife

The television personality has been married three times. In 1986, he married his first wife, journalist Melanie Hinton, with whom he had two children. The couple divorced in 1999. In 2001, Joe got into his second marriage when he married Susan Warren, a former aide to Florida Governor Jeb Bush.

Joe debuted on-screen in 2003 with the Scarborough Country show on MSNBC. Photo: Rob Kim

The pair welcomed their daughter in 2003 and a son in 2008. The marriage ended with a divorce in 2013. The author then married his MSNBC co-host Mika Brzezinski on November 24 2018, in a ceremony officiated by the late US representative Elijah Cummings.

Joe Scarborough's illness

Although many news outlets have often reported that the former United States House of Representatives member is ill, this is not the case, as he is in good health. However, one of Joe Scarborough's children with Hinton was diagnosed with Asperger's, a form of autism, in 2015.

What does Joe Scarborough do for a living?

Legal career

After completing his studies, Scarborough was admitted to the Florida Bar in 1991. One of his high-profile cases was in 1993 when he represented Michael F. Griffin, who had murdered Dr David Gunn.

Political career

In 1994, Charles was elected to the US House of Representatives for Florida's 1st congressional district. Joe had served for about five months in his fourth term in Congress when he announced that he would resign to spend more time with his children.

Television career

The attorney commands a massive following on his social media platforms. Photo: Rob Kim

Charles debuted on-screen in 2003 with the Scarborough Country show on MSNBC. After four years, he started hosting Morning Joe.

How much is Joe Scarborough worth?

What is Joe Scarborough's salary? During his career in Congress, Joe made $133,600 a year. He has accumulated much wealth from his successful TV host, author and attorney career. As of 2023, Scarborough's net worth is estimated at $25 million.

Joe Scarborough's profiles

The attorney commands a massive following on his social media platforms. On Twitter, he has 2.7 million followers. On the other hand, he has 105k Instagram followers with 555 posts.

Joe Scarborough's net worth puts him comfortably in the cadre of American millionaires. Joe has done it all, whether active involvement as a US House of Representatives member or having a political talk show on TV. But, ultimately, he decided to resign from Congress to spend more time with his children, which portrays his kind of person.

