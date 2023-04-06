Amber Rose's net worth can be seen as a direct reflection of her social impact since becoming famous through her high-profile relationships before she became popular in her own right. So, who is Amber Rose, and why is she famous? Here, we detail why she is such a massively public figure and what she is worth, among other details.

The socialite has become famous in her own right. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

The American model began her dreams of making it big in Hollywood by initially becoming an exotic dancer before adding model and actress to her titles. Although she was somewhat known before dating high-profile rappers, her romantic relationships are what ultimately put her on the map. Here is her profile summary.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Amber Rose Levonchuck Nickname ‘Muva’ Date of birth 21 October 1983 Age 39 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Romantic orientation Pansexual Religious beliefs Buddhism Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Current nationality American Marital status Divorced (married to Wiz Khalifa from 2013 to 2016)​ Ethnicity Multiracial Gender Female Weight 84 kg (last public disclosure) Height 175 cm Hair colour Buzzcut (bleached blonde) Eye colour Brown Parents Michael Levonchuck and Dorothy Rose (birthname Shauna Soares) Siblings One brother (Antonio Hewlett) Profession Model, fashion designer, actor, rapper, singer, socialite Native language English Net worth $12 million Social media profiles Instagram Twitter

Amber Rose is now famous separately for her relationships, becoming an entrepreneur and social activist for women's rights. Besides that, she is credited with being a fashion designer, and her brand is called Simply Be Edited by. It is a summer collection for women that focuses on body inclusivity. Here is what else we know about her.

How old is Amber Rose?

The star was born on 21 October 1983. This makes Amber Rose’s age 39 years old in 2023.

Is Amber Rose white?

Amber Rose’s ethnicity is multiracial, as her parents have diverse ancestry. Her father is of Irish and Italian descent, and her mother is of Cape Verdean and Scottish descent. She is also said to have Portuguese blood.

Who is Amber Rose’s husband?

Although she has been married before, she is not currently wed. She also does not seem to be keen on remarrying in the future.

She was previously married to Wiz Khalifa. Photo: Chelsea Guglielmino

Source: Getty Images

Is Amber Rose in a relationship?

The socialite has since stated that she is single and plans to stay single for the foreseeable future. She was also quoted saying: 'I do not want to share my house or my life with anyone. I do not want anyone around my kids.'

Did Wiz Khalifa marry Amber Rose?

As mentioned in her profile summary, she was previously married to American rapper Wiz Khalifa, whose real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz. They began dating in early 2011 and were engaged by March 2012.

Although they married in July 2013, it was not meant to last, and they separated in 2014. Their divorce was finalised in 2016, and the friendly exes celebrated together on a night out. Amber stated they met through Twitter after he gushed about her during an interview.

The model has a cordial relationship with her ex-husband and sometimes attends red carpets as a family. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Was Amber Rose with Kanye West?

She was also with controversial rapper Kanye West between 2008 and 2010; it is reported that Amber called it off. She publicly stated she endured 'constant bullying' after their split, and they are not on friendly terms.

Amber Rose’s parents

Her father is Michael Levonchuck, but not much is known about him otherwise. Amber Rose’s mother, Dorothy Rose, is also somewhat of a socialite.

Amber Rose's children

She has two children, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz and Slash Electric Alexander Edwards. Wiz is the father of Sebastian, and they have joint custody. Alexander Edwards is Slash's father, and they also seem to have joint custody.

What did Amber Rose do for a living?

As mentioned, she spent some time working as an exotic dancer before getting more modelling and acting gigs. Her career exploded after her high-profile relationship with Kanye West, and she furthered her career by dabbling in rapping, singing, and launching her clothing line.

How much does Amber Rose make?

Amber Rose’s net worth in 2023 is most commonly reported as $12 million. Wiz Khalifa’s net worth is often reported as $70 million for those wondering, but this remains unconfirmed.

Amber Rose's net worth shows that although she is most well-known for her high-profile relationships, she is becoming successful in her own right. Keep an eye on the star's social media profiles to see what she will do next.

READ ALSO: Who is 1017's Enchanting the rapper, and where is she from?

Briefly.co.za wrote about a rising figure, Channing Nicole Larry, also known by her professional moniker 'Enchanting the rapper'.

So, where is she from and what do we know about her? Keep reading for her full biography, including background, net worth, and social media profiles.

Source: Briefly News