Nirvana Nokwe is getting ready to release her new single with the talented Master KG

The singer recently graduated and said she's prioritising her music career over everything else

She shared a snippet of their new song together after recently shooting her shot for Miss South Africa

Nirvana Nokwe is ready to return to her first love after finally completing her studies.

Nirvana Nokwe returns to music

Nirvana Nokwe is getting ready to release new music after taking a break to focus on other projects, including her studies.

The actress, famous for her role on Umjolo: My Beginning, My End, recently graduated from the Academy of Sound Engineering and shared the incredible news on her Instagram page.

Now having secured her qualification, the Lost singer is getting ready to pick up where she left off and release her new song titled Mama with Master KG and Goon Flavour.

She shared a snippet singing the song, and told TshisaLIVE that her mother had taught her a valuable lesson about putting herself first:

"This song is about me thanking my mom for supporting me and helping me keep focused, and not giving my life, faith, and destiny away to boys. Now that I'm graduating, I'm just so grateful to my mother.

"My mother really taught me to prioritise myself before love, and she is always giving me advice about love and dating. She's always telling me to have a life and have a strong connection with God first."

Nirvana Nokwe shoots her shot with Miss South Africa entry

Her music career isn't the only shot Nirvana Nokwe is shooting after she officially shared her entry for Miss South Africa 2025.

The actress posted her audition video and highlighted her passions, which include driving social change through arts and culture:

"Hello South Africa! #MissSA2025 A new day is emerging for South Africa, where our nation builds again. Marked by transformative changes in Sports, Arts & Culture. These sectors will evolve to benefit all stakeholders, while humanities like philosophy, indigenous healing, and contemporary modalities will be made accessible, contextual, and safe through Sports, Arts & Culture."

She went on to challenge several government sectors to unite and "create a new brand of nation building":

"I propose that the sectors of sports, arts and culture, as well as other humanities, collaborate to create a new brand of nation building. One that is rooted in consent education, equity design, as well as cultural preservation."

