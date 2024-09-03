Limpopo Boy recently taught Minister Gayton McKenzie some new viral dance moves

The dancing sensation has been blazing the trails internationally and recently received recognition from the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture

Mzansi showed love to Limpopo Boy for the huge nod and admired the Minister for recognising local talent

Limpopo Boy taught Gayton McKenzie a viral dance move. Images: Instagram/ limpopo_boy and Twitter/ GaytonMcK

Source: UGC

Limpopo Boy had a blast teaching Minister Gayton McKenzie some cool new dance moves.

Minister Gayton McKenzie dances with Limpopo Boy

When he's not cheering our sportspersons on, Minister Gayton McKenzie is scouting budding talent to represent the country on a larger scale, and he recently met Limpopo Boy.

The dance sensation has been touring the world for some time and blazing international stages with his impressive dance moves. Previously, he travelled to the UK with Skomota for several shows, where Skomo even got a girlfriend.

Now back home, Limpopo Boy was invited to hang out with the minister of Sports, Arts and Culture and taught him some new moves, and he did not disappoint.

Taking to his Instagram page, the dancer/ choreographer showed followers how he and the minister were in sync while doing the viral Yebo Lapho dance.

The minister posted the video on his Twitter (X) page and had some nice words to say about his new dance teacher:

"This young man is a national treasure. I had a very good and fruitful meeting with him, as promised, we even moved the furniture for some dancing tips."

Mzansi reacts to Limpopo Boy and Gayton McKenzie's dance moves

Netizens showed love to Limpopo Boy on his strides, while others admired the laid-back minister:

khumaloconnie8 praised Gayton:

"This minister can listen to people; it's exactly what they asked for."

ddphonene was pleased:

"My vote didn't go under the bridge."

hennycsa showed love to Limpopo Boy:

"It's been a long time coming, king. You carried the flag so high, and now it's time someone to recognise you."

ofhani_mabudu was happy for Limpopo Boy:

"Finally getting your flowers."

Thembi Seete shows off her dance moves

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Thembi Seete's dance video.

The Boom Shaka member's moves received mixed reactions online; where some fans admired her beauty and carefree nature, while others age-shamed her.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News