Limpopo Boy Teaches Gayton McKenzie Viral ‘Yebo Lapho’ Dance Moves, SA Raves: “I Love This Minister”
- Limpopo Boy recently taught Minister Gayton McKenzie some new viral dance moves
- The dancing sensation has been blazing the trails internationally and recently received recognition from the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture
- Mzansi showed love to Limpopo Boy for the huge nod and admired the Minister for recognising local talent
Limpopo Boy had a blast teaching Minister Gayton McKenzie some cool new dance moves.
Minister Gayton McKenzie dances with Limpopo Boy
When he's not cheering our sportspersons on, Minister Gayton McKenzie is scouting budding talent to represent the country on a larger scale, and he recently met Limpopo Boy.
The dance sensation has been touring the world for some time and blazing international stages with his impressive dance moves. Previously, he travelled to the UK with Skomota for several shows, where Skomo even got a girlfriend.
Now back home, Limpopo Boy was invited to hang out with the minister of Sports, Arts and Culture and taught him some new moves, and he did not disappoint.
Taking to his Instagram page, the dancer/ choreographer showed followers how he and the minister were in sync while doing the viral Yebo Lapho dance.
The minister posted the video on his Twitter (X) page and had some nice words to say about his new dance teacher:
"This young man is a national treasure. I had a very good and fruitful meeting with him, as promised, we even moved the furniture for some dancing tips."
Mzansi reacts to Limpopo Boy and Gayton McKenzie's dance moves
Netizens showed love to Limpopo Boy on his strides, while others admired the laid-back minister:
khumaloconnie8 praised Gayton:
"This minister can listen to people; it's exactly what they asked for."
ddphonene was pleased:
"My vote didn't go under the bridge."
hennycsa showed love to Limpopo Boy:
"It's been a long time coming, king. You carried the flag so high, and now it's time someone to recognise you."
ofhani_mabudu was happy for Limpopo Boy:
"Finally getting your flowers."
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za