The minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, touched on the importance of searching for sports talent in the rural areas

He tweeted that he would start searching for athletes in rural areas in preparation for the Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028

South Africans applauded him, and some commented on how the sporting fraternity has neglected rural children and talent

For eight years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist, covered current affairs, shedding light on sports-related news, events, and developments in the sports sector.

Gayton McKenzie is going to scour rural areas for athletic talent. Image: Theo Jeptha/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has turned his sights to rural talent and pledged to ensure talented athletes have the platform to shine.

Gayton McKenzie to seek rural athletics talent

McKenzie posted on his X account @GaytonMcK. In the tweet, McKenzie said that rural areas must be searched for talented athletes to prepare for the 2028 Olympics. He said that once these talented athletes are identified, they should be given financial assistance, a salary, and coaching to ensure their full preparation for the upcoming Olympics.

"We should go find them in rural and distant places. We start now."

View the tweet here:

South Africans are behind McKenzie

Netizens supported McKenzie, and some made suggestions.

Vukani Dlamini said:

"Gayton, my Gayton. Let's go Minister. Keep up the good work."

Raymond Monty asked:

"Can we also ensure that Caster Semenya is back on the track?"

Lorrenzo Diego said:

"This is the kind of leadership we expect as citizens."

Meme Commander said:

"I support this motion. Now, this is the Lord's work."

FearlessSoulX said:

"You are the best minister. You are beginning to warm my heart."

Gayton McKenzie makes a promise for the upcoming Olympics

In a related article, Briefly News reported that McKenzie promised that talented athletes would be prepared for the next Olympics.

McKenzie said the department would focus on athletes at the OR Tambo International Airport, where South Africa's athletes landed from the Olympics in Paris, France. He said it would ensure that athletes are adequately supported for the next Olympics.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News