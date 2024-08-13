The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, travelled to the OR Tambo International Airport to meet the Athletes coming back from the Olympics

They landed in South Africa after clinching six medals from their participation in the Olympics in Paris, France

McKenzie said the country is ecstatic about their performance and praised them for getting three more medals than the previous Olympics

Gayton McKenzie praised SA's athletes who participated in the Olympics. Image: Misha Jordaan/Gallo Images via Getty Image

OR TAMBO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT — The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie praised South African athletes for returning home with six medals, three more than in the previous Olympics. He also promised that the country would perform better in the next Olympics.

Gayton McKenzie claps for Olympics athletes

@IOL posted a video of McKenzie at the OR Tambo international air[port in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, on 13 August. This was after the athletes returned from the Olympics with six medals. He celebrated them and waxed lyrical about them.

He said they did well under the circumstances and pledged support for athletes preparing for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"I can promise the nation that come LA in 2028 we will see a different team of South Africans competing. We can't go there and have our athletes struggle. It's not their fault. It's our fault as leaders. We should take full responsibility. I'm promising that it will never happen where there's one athlete crying for our help."

View the video here:

Netizens make suggestions to McKenzie

Netizens commenting on @GaytonMcK's tweet suggested what to discuss with the athletes.

Marty P said:

"Please also have a chat with them to better understand why they are funding themselves and see very little to no support from the government sport structures."

Uncle Boyce said:

"Less than two months in the office, and you're already delivering gold."

Patty Wallace said:

"Well done to all our hard-working athletes and our special teams."

Big Ugly said:

"They perform badly. Money wasted. SASCOC must answer."

Mphoentle said:

"Can you reimburse the javelin player, please?"

