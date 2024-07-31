The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, spoke in a viral video about the Chidimma Adetshina saga

Adetshina has been in the spotlight since South Africans accused her of not being a South African and participating in the Miss South Africa competition

Netizens on Facebook stood behind McKenzie, and some slammed the journalist in the clip for the follow-up question asked before its conclusion

JOHANNESBURG — The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie said he would investigate the claims that Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina was not South African.

McKenzie speaks on Chidimma Adetshina

McKenzie spoke in a video @POWER987News tweeted on its X account. In the video, McKenzie addressed Adetshina's citizenship. He previously received criticism for calling her a Nigerian, and the clip shows him doubling down on his statements.

"I have to go and investigate. I can't just talk because I'm a minister. If she's South African, we will wish her well. If she's not South African, we can't have her representing us on the world stage," he said.

View the full clip here:

Netizens support McKenzie

South Africans commenting on the video stood behind McKenzie. Some questioned the journalist who asked if McKenzie was not concerned his statements may be misinterpreted as xenophobic or afrophobic.

Dingiswayo kaNyambose said:

"We need to know the truth."

Vukani Dlamini said:

"I'm loving my minister. Investigate first."

La Torre said:

"The lady who was asking and got cut off at the end of the video was asking nonsense, to be fair."

Muneiwa Diesel said:

"She's not one of us until proven otherwise by the Department of Home Affairs."

The_Black_Pharaoh said:

"Journalists and some politicians trying to be politically correct are part of the problem."

Chairman said:

"We are winning with this minister."

