The African National Congress visited the home of Thabiso Siokwane, the late ex-wife of legendary DJ Fresh

Sikwane died recently, and the party's top leaders, including Fikile Mbalula and Panyaza Lesufi, visited the home and paid their respects

South Africans roasted Mbalula and accused him of trying to publicise Thabiso's death

JOHANNESBURG—The African National Congress's Secretary General was slammed on social media after the party paid its respects to the late Thabiso Sikwane.

ANC pays last respects

Mbalula posted a compilation video of the ANC's visit on his X account, @MbalulaFikile. He revealed that the party visited the house of Sikwane, Thato "DJ Fresh" Sikwane's ex-wife. She recently passed away.

The video shows Mbalula and the party's provincial chairperson, Panyaza Lesufi, paying their respects. Mbalula is also seen laughing and standing with DJ Fresh and Oskido.

View the video here:

South Africns slam Mbalula

While it was a sad moment for the Sikwane family and those in attendance, South Africans roasted Mbalula for sharing the video.

uSandz said:

"My leader, these are things you don't need PR for. Just do it out of your good heart."

Oros said:

"This is all you know: congratulations and condolences."

Van De Merwe said:

"But are you aware that one day you'll be in hell? Not judging, but repent."

Tlou Simon said:

"This is what you do best."

Don said:

"Lmao, this is a PR stunt."

