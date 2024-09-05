Former Democratic Alliance and ActionSA member Bongani Baloyi has been counted among the ranks of those who joined the official opposition

Baloyi, who formed his own party recently, was welcomed by the party in Soweto, where they had an event

Baloyi announced that his political party will be deregistered with the IEC and that the party members will be subsumed into the MK Party

Bongani Baloyi received criticism for joining the MK Party. Images: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Emmanuel Croset/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—The former mayor of Midvaal Bongani Baloyi, was welcomed into his new party, the MK Party. He also announced that his party would be deregistered and its members would be absorbed into the MK Party.

MK Party welcomes Baloyi

@ewnreporter posted two videos of his welcome. The first shows him being welcomed in song as he walks up to the podium and joins the singing. In the second video, he announces his party, Xiluva, will be deregistered. Members of the party will join the MK Party as ground forces.

Baloyi joins a list of politicians who left their previous political homes and joined the MK Party. Notable new members include the party's National Organiser, Floyd Shivambu, who left the Economic Freedom Fighters, Mzwanele Manyi and Colleen Makhubele, the City of Joburg's former Chair of Chair and former COPE member.

View the videos here:

South Africans baffled by the move

Netizens were baffled that Baloyi, a former DA member, was now joining the MK Party.

TakaSyo said:

"This is so awkward. Bongani, a former Da member, is now singing "Wenzen'uZuma?"."

King Tshalisi said:

"A clear indicator that ideology does not exist in these politics of Mzansi."

Mosweu said:

"When KFC is out of reach, hunger really broadens your culinary horizons."

NgwanaThariE'ntsho said:

"This one is an opportunist who hops from one party to another every year. He changes political parties."

Marang a Letsatsi said:

"No position for him, please. He must work the ground."

Source: Briefly News