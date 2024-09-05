The Economic Freedom fighter's former president of the Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command (EFFSC), Mpho Morolane, explained why he resigned from the party

Morolane announced that he was joining the MK Party and blamed the Red Berewts'president Julius Malema

South Africans opined that the EFF could lose more votes and support because of the party's unflinching stance on migration

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Mpho Morolane said it was Julius Malema's fault he left the party. Images: @mphomorolane/X and Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command's former president Mpho Morolane blamed the party president's stance on immigrants as the reason why he left the EFF party.

Former EFFSC president blames Julius Malema

According to journalist @TheRealClementM, Morolane, who left the EFF to join the MK Party on Wednesday, said he left because he was tired of outsourcing his brains to Malema and was not happy about how he handled migration.

Morolane said Malema's approach to the issue of migration was not right. He also pointed fingers at Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who he said elevated the discussion.

"The messaging is wrong. You can't have a United States of Africa in a chaotic way," he said.

He also added that it was the EFF that posited that MK Party president Jacob Zuma was a delinquent and anyone who tried to argue against it was unsuccessful.

South Africans discuss Morolane's revelations

Some South Africans were certain EFF members were too scared to share this sentiment publicly, and others commented that the EFF was dying.

Schwarzenegger Chauke said:

"Many EFF members feel that way, but they are afraid of leaving the comfort zone."

Michael said:

"At the centre of EFF's electoral decline is the party's stance on illegal immigrants. Their obituary is already drafted and saved at this stage, waiting to be despatched."

Nathan said:

"Politicians are dishonest. It's surprising that Maklema is blamed for migration when ANC is in charge of the borders now, and Juju is not in power."

Tat'uRadebe said:

"I have seen fighters on these streets who have strong views on illegal immigrants. We warned Juju that his views on illegal immigrants are going to hurt him."

Jakalasi said:

"Julius Malema is a sellout. He uses South African voters' power to defend illegal immigrants."

Malema pledges to purge EFF of Shivambu

In a related article, Briefly News wrote that the party's leader vowed that he would purge the Red Berets of former deputy president Floyd Shivambu's influence.

Malema spoke after Shivambu left the party and joined the MK Party. His emotionally charged speech received mixed reviews.

Source: Briefly News