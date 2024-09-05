The Eastern Cape's MEC for Community Safety, Xolile Nqatha, has lauded the South African Police Service for tracking extortionists

This was after an operation led the police to an alleged chief extortionist who was gunned down recently

South Africans were pleased with the decisive action, and many complained of the scourge of extortion rings in the rings

EASTERN CAPE—The Eastern Cape Community Safety MEC Xolile Nqatha has given the South African Police Service flowers for their work in eliminating extortionists.

Eastern CAPE MEC praises SAPS

SABC News reported that police officers took down Sakhmzi Mareke, an alleged extortionist in Mthatha in the province, on 4 September. Mareke claimed he was a traditional leader. He and two alleged accomplices opened fire at the police, and they shot back, killing them.

Nqatha praised the police, and the Eastern Cape government issued a warning to criminals who shoot at police officers. The MEC's office's spokesperson, Makhaya Komisa, said those who prevent the police from doing their work will face the music.

South Africans complain of extortionists

Netizens on Facebook were pleased that the police were acting on extortion rings.

Lihlumile Mount said:

"Extortion is everywhere, especially in Johannesburg. It has to be stopped ASAP."

Mbuyisi Xhamela KaTyhopho Mtingeni said:

"Now is the time to take the Police Service back to being the Police Force. We can fix the country in the blink of an eye."

Bongani DBongs Mthembu said:

"I used to get good jobs from one of my customers in Mthatga, but because of the business, his business had to be closed."

Tsholohelo Nkgashu said:

"Please continue clamping down on these ruthless criminals."

Bathandwa Dumakazi Mphankomo Pita said:

"It's everywhere, especially in Gauteng."

MK Part MP blames economic exclusion for extortion rings

In a related article, Briefly News reported that MKP MP David Skosana said there were a lot of extortion incidents in the Western Cape because of economic exclusion.

He said the exclusion of black and coloured people in the province may have contributed to the high number of incidents, especially in Cape Town.

