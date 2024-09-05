SAPS E.Cape Shoot 3 Dead; Including Mthatha West Chief Dalinzolo Mareke, SA Rejoices
- SAPS extortion task force was patrolling Mandela Park in Mthatha on the afternoon of Wednesday, 5 September 2024
- An altercation began as three men questioned why they were continuously searched. This led to a gun battle in which three men were killed and one policeman injured
- A warrant officer in his forties was shot in the leg; he was rushed to the hospital for medical attention
MTHATHA WEST, E.CAPE - Three men died in a shootout after they had performed a road stop and search in the area. The Mthatha West Chief, who was linked to extortion cases, was identified as one of the people killed.
The events leading up to the shootout
Disruptive operations were carried out, including stop-and-search of vehicles, including one alleged to belong to the area's traditional leader.
The police then withdrew from the search and drove back to their base, where they noticed two vehicles following them. When they stopped, an altercation broke out because the men challenged the police as to why they were continuously being searched.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The altercation then led to a shoot-out where one police officer was shot in the leg, with the police then firing back. Three people were shot dead, including one person identified as the Mthatah West Chief Dalinzolo Mareke.
The extortion case against Mareke
According to OR Tambo police district commissioner, Major-General Phumzile Cetyana:
"Mareke was considered to be the mastermind behind the extortion, but police couldn't pinpoint or pin him down. There were monies claimed to be paid to him because he was the traditional leader, this was the manner in which the extortion came about."
Allegations of extortion against schools in the area had been denied by Daluxolo Mareke. Stating that the community was unaware of such claims.
Online response to Chief Mareke's death
@lamb_kyz_101 likes that other provinces are getting in on the act:
"Finally, the E.Cape is copying the beautiful work being done by Lord Mkhwanazi in KZN, an extortionist has been processed 👌"
@muziwamant27067 firm thoughts that a position doesn't make a man:
"They have taken lessons from Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, it's good that we don't care about his position of being a traditional leader, as long as he is a criminal, extortionist 'akahambe' "
Gayton McKenzie speaks out against extortion crime crisis
Briefly News reported that Gayton McKenzie has spoken out about the surge in extortion crimes across the country, stating that swift action is required to address the issue. Bold criminals have been targeting schools and businesses nationwide, demanding protection fees.
Many South Africans have commended McKenzie for his commitment to tackling the country's escalating crime problem.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Timothy Oates (CA HoD) Timothy Oates is Briefly News' Current Affairs Head of Department. He joined the Legit group in 2022. Timothy holds an Honours degree in Sports Management from the Tshwane University of Technology, awarded in 2008, and has completed courses in Project and Stakeholder Management at Stellenbosch and Pretoria Universities, respectively. He has over 15 years of experience in South African government, inter-governmental relations and has worked in online and broadcast media. E-mail: timothy.oates@briefly.co.za