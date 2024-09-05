SAPS extortion task force was patrolling Mandela Park in Mthatha on the afternoon of Wednesday, 5 September 2024

An altercation began as three men questioned why they were continuously searched. This led to a gun battle in which three men were killed and one policeman injured

A warrant officer in his forties was shot in the leg; he was rushed to the hospital for medical attention

MTHATHA WEST, E.CAPE - Three men died in a shootout after they had performed a road stop and search in the area. The Mthatha West Chief, who was linked to extortion cases, was identified as one of the people killed.

The events leading up to the shootout

Disruptive operations were carried out, including stop-and-search of vehicles, including one alleged to belong to the area's traditional leader.

The police then withdrew from the search and drove back to their base, where they noticed two vehicles following them. When they stopped, an altercation broke out because the men challenged the police as to why they were continuously being searched.

The altercation then led to a shoot-out where one police officer was shot in the leg, with the police then firing back. Three people were shot dead, including one person identified as the Mthatah West Chief Dalinzolo Mareke.

The extortion case against Mareke

According to OR Tambo police district commissioner, Major-General Phumzile Cetyana:

"Mareke was considered to be the mastermind behind the extortion, but police couldn't pinpoint or pin him down. There were monies claimed to be paid to him because he was the traditional leader, this was the manner in which the extortion came about."

Allegations of extortion against schools in the area had been denied by Daluxolo Mareke. Stating that the community was unaware of such claims.

Online response to Chief Mareke's death

@lamb_kyz_101 likes that other provinces are getting in on the act:

"Finally, the E.Cape is copying the beautiful work being done by Lord Mkhwanazi in KZN, an extortionist has been processed 👌"

@muziwamant27067 firm thoughts that a position doesn't make a man:

"They have taken lessons from Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, it's good that we don't care about his position of being a traditional leader, as long as he is a criminal, extortionist 'akahambe' "

Gayton McKenzie speaks out against extortion crime crisis

Briefly News reported that Gayton McKenzie has spoken out about the surge in extortion crimes across the country, stating that swift action is required to address the issue. Bold criminals have been targeting schools and businesses nationwide, demanding protection fees.

Many South Africans have commended McKenzie for his commitment to tackling the country's escalating crime problem.

