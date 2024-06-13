Condolences continue to pour in for the 30-year-old police officer who was gunned down during a stop-and-search operation in Khayelitsha

Constable Akho Ndzingo, who was part of the crime prevention unit running the operation, was shot and killed on 12 June 2024

Authorities have reportedly opened a case of murder and attempted murder, and a hunt for the culprit has ensued

Tributes pour in for a police officer who was shot and killed in Khayelitsha, in Cape Town. Images: Stock Images.

Police gunned down in Khayelitsha

Constable Akho Ndzingo, based at the Khayelitsha Police Station, was part of the crime prevention unit running the operation on 12 June 2024. The SAPS said that at around nine-thirty at night, the team came under fire from an armed suspect, who fatally shot the constable.

The DA’s @IanCameron23 shared his tribute to the fallen hero:

According to @Makonco_M, the constable was also a soccer referee:

Authorities reportedly launched a manhunt for the culprit, and the Hawks were investigating a case of a murder and attempted murder.

South Africans express their condolences

Some citizens took to social media to share their sympathies with the loved ones of the slain officer, while others called for more to be done to protect the country’s law enforcement officials.

@LyettB said:

“Rest in peace, young man, and thank you for your service.”

@LK_gardens added:

“And this will continue to happen until the police get the cooperation and trust of the communities they are policing. While they are seen as the enemy and communities shield known criminals, it's a losing battle.”

@Princes83314034 suggested:

“This is unacceptable; the police need to be feared again; the government MUST invest and concentrate on helping the police, equip them properly; they are there to protect SA citizens but getting murdered left, right and centre.”

@Colt451212750 commented:

“So sick of this... Salute to constable Ndzingo for paying the ultimate price and trying to keep us all safe.”

@LThotsejane said:

“That R700 danger allowance paid to this member every month mxm; that’s how little the government think police officers should get for risking their lives to safeguard the community.”

