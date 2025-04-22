The Economic Freedom Fighters in the Northern Cape called for a review of Orania's existence

Shadrack Tlhaole, EFF leader in the province, wants to be the first black resident of the white-only town

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party conducted a fact-finding mission at the Afrikaans-only town of Kleinfontein

Shadrack Tlhaole, the EFF Northern Cape leader, aims to be the first black resident of Orania, as the party calls for inclusivity. Image: @effnorthercape

NORTHERN CAPE - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member, Shadrack Tlhaole, plans to be the first black person in Orania, once other races are allowed in.

Tlhaole, who is the EFF leader in the Northern Cape, made the comments as the Red Berets continue to question the legality of Orania.

The EFF embarked on a march to the offices of the Northern Cape Premier on 22 April, 2025, to demand a legal review of Orania’s existence. Orania is a privately owned town in the Karoo region that only allows white people of Afrikaans descent to live there.

Tlhaole promises that Orania will be inclusive

Speaking ahead of the march to the Premier’s office, Tlhaole said that areas that were segregated could exist so long into a democracy.

"I am going to be a resident of Orania. I am going to fight tooth and nail to be one society. We are going to be inclusive," he said.

Tlhaole stated that the government needed to send a strong message when it came to areas like Orania and Kleinfontein in Pretoria, adding that the EFF was focused on uniting people. He also cautioned that there could be tension if Orania wasn’t attended to soon.

The EFF in the Northern Cape wants Orania to be inclusive and not questioned why only white Afrikaners were allowed to live there. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

uMkhonto weSizwe Party wants review into Kleinfontein

While the EFF are questioning the existence of Orania, the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party set its sights on Kleinfontein. Members of the party visited the white Afrikaans-only settlement near Pretoria on Monday, 21 April, on what it called a fact-finding mission.

The party suspects that the settlement is abusing section 235 of the Constitution, which allows for self-determination for communities of shared common cultural and language heritage.

Mzwanele Manyi, the MK Party’s Chief Whip in Parliament, stated that places like Orania and Kleinfontein had interpreted section 235 differently.

"The MK Party holds the view that section 235 is vague, and leads to all kinds of interpretations. Some of those lend themselves to Apartheid kind of situations,” he noted.

He added that as much as the MK Party respects all cultures, they didn't want these cultures to abuse that and embrace practices that remind people of apartheid.

You can watch a clip of the party's visit below.

SA defends Orania after EFF NC's comments

Briefly News reported that South Africans came out in support of Orania, the small town in the Karoo region.

Many social media users stated that the country could learn a lot from the residents of the town.

The EFF in the province wants something to be done about town, saying its existence weakened unity.

