A Ghanaian YouTuber visited a small, controversial town in the Northern Cape, Orania, to find out why the residents wanted to keep it exclusive to a select group

The man shared the interview clip on his TikTok account, asking the Afrikaner man the right questions to understand their sense of entitlement

Social media users were shocked to see the man boldly acknowledging that the town was strictly for Afrikaners. Some said they should be left alone, as they bothered no one

A man living in Orania said their reason for only wanting Afrikaner people in their town was to preserve their culture. Image: @wode_maya

Source: TikTok

Orania has been a topic of discussion, both locally and internationally, since the Expropriation Bill was signed in January. One man from Ghana wanted to find out why its residents wanted to keep it only for Afrikaners.

The man, TikTok user @wode_maya visited the small town and spoke to a resident who explained that their reason for exclusivity was purely to preserve their language, culture, and heritage without mixing it with others.

The fight to keep Orania exclusive

In the clip, the man shares that they, the Afrikaners, bought vacant land from the previous government and built homes and infrastructure on it as a way to maintain their language, culture, heritage, and religion as a minority group in the country. He added that diversity in the country should allow racial groups and cultural communities to choose whether or not they want to mix with others or keep their group purely one culture.

The man also shared that Afrikaners had apologized for the racism inflicted on others and that their group was more focused on preserving their culture, not on the bad of the past. He justified the statues of controversial leaders such as Paul Kruger and DF Malan, saying they were on private land and paid for with private funds to celebrate Afrikaner history.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi shares views about the interview

The clip went viral after it was shared, reaching 2.3M views, 115K likes, and over 21K comments from social media users who shared mixed views. Many expressed their anger and frustration over the man's statements, saying they were promoting a racist society by keeping an area of land that belongs to the government exclusively for themselves.

Others said that having statues of apartheid leaders was inflicting pain on those who suffered at their hands, calling them ignorant for disregarding other races. Some, however, argued that the Oranians did not bother anyone as they lived in an area far from the masses, required no help from the government, and should be left alone.

A smart African gent questioned an Oranian man on why their town had statues of presidents from the apartheid era. Image: @wode_maya

Source: TikTok

User @pierrelucat said:

"Orania makes people jealous, there is no crime, no unemployment, just peace. I can't live there, even though I am white, but I am not an Afrikaaner!"

User @MK added:

"There is a lot to be learnt from this. If a small group of people can build a community likely. Your governments have no excuse."

User @user56068702886377 shared:

"I am a white South African and this is racism."

User @Chelsea Schools commented:

"His explanation of diversity in an 'all' white town by preserving their “culture” makes absolutely zero sense. I feel this man has not travelled outside of his bubble to understand diversity in society."

User @Tumie1019 said:

"I don't understand how South Africa allowed this?😳😳😳It's a pity and a shame! 😭😭."

User @Boneless added:

"If you buy land in a country, it doesn’t mean you can prevent people from that country from being there."

3 Briefly News articles about Orania

An Oranian man shared that a delegate from their town was preparing to travel to America to meet Donald Trump and share their grievances about issues concerning their town and land.

President Donald Trump opened the borders for Afrikaners wishing to relocate to America after learning that South Africa had signed the Expropriation Bill in January 2025.

A local tour guide shared an inside look at the Nothern Cape Afrikaner small town of Orania, showcasing a peaceful and well-organised community.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News