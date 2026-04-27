A joint funeral was held for seven KwaZulu-Natal family members who were brutally murdered after being abducted from their home

The emotional service drew community members, leaders and government officials, including the provincial premier, who expressed condolences

The killings shocked the nation, with suspects already arrested as investigations continue into the motive behind the attack

Grief has a way of bringing people together, especially when loss feels too heavy to carry alone. When tragedy strikes at such a large scale, it doesn’t just affect one family; it ripples through entire communities. In moments like these, words often fall short, and what remains is shared pain, remembrance, and the search for answers.

The picture on the left showed white caskets laid all together. Image: POST Newspaper

Source: Facebook

A somber atmosphere filled the grounds of Stanger High School as mourners gathered to say their final goodbyes to seven family members who were tragically killed in KwaZulu-Natal. The joint funeral brought together relatives, friends, community members, and government representatives, all united in grief after the brutal killings that shocked the province. The victims, from the Monswamy and Padayachee families, were reportedly abducted from their home in Newark before being taken to Melmoth, where they were killed.

Their bodies were later discovered in a nearby field, marking a devastating end to what authorities have described as a deeply disturbing case. The motive behind the killings remains unclear, though police have confirmed that three suspects have been arrested and are expected to appear in court. Among those in attendance was Thamsanqa Ntuli, who joined the community in mourning and expressed condolences on behalf of the provincial government. He described the incident as cruel and inhumane, acknowledging the pain felt by the affected families.

Seven family members laid to rest

The funeral itself was marked by emotional scenes, as seven coffins were carried into the venue. Loved ones struggled to hold back tears, while others leaned on each other for support during the difficult ceremony.

Community leaders also spoke out, calling for unity and cooperation in the fight against crime. There were strong messages urging residents to report suspicious activity and not to shield those involved in criminal acts. The tragedy has raised concerns about safety, violence, and the need for stronger community action to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Thamsanqa Ntuli, was among the mourners at the funeral of seven family members. POST Newspaper

Source: Facebook

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Here’s how South Africans were touched

Amelia Ferreira da Silva said:

“The only justice would be an eye for an eye.”

Dean Misra said:

“He said justice will be served. What justice has been served for these seven who lost their lives in such a horrific way? Tell me, Thami, how has justice been served in this matter?”

Yogananthan Paliyathan said:

“There’s no justice for this horrific incident. Let us pray that their souls attain Moksha. Soft laws are contributing to this lawlessness.”

Kiran Nundhkumar said:

“This was more than money; it was a hate attack. 💔💔”

Toni Lahanas said:

“The only justice would be to hand them over to the community. That is when true justice will be served, not sitting in prison for a few years while citizens struggle every day.”

Wilz Pather said:

“Even if Mandela had to go to the funeral, it won’t bring these people back.”

Letitia Ramchuran said:

“I hope justice will be served; the province must come together to support the families who lost their loved ones.”

Sameera Dawood said:

“Lord, let them rest in peace on this day.”

Bernie Jean-Pierre Ross said:

“This is beyond sad. Lord, grant the affected families and friends comfort and strength during this difficult time. 🙏🏽”

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Source: Briefly News