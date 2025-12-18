Leanne van der Merwe paid a touching tribute to her husband, Marius, at his funeral service on 17 December 2025

Van der Merwe, who recently testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, was murdered on 5 December 2025

Leanne remembered Marius as the devoted father and loving husband that he was, saying that she would always love him

Marius van der Merwe’s wife, Leanne, paid touching tribute to him at his funeral service, remembering him as a loving father and husband. Image: @joy_zelda

Source: Twitter

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – Marius van der Merwe was known to many as a security industry member, and as Witness D to others, but to Leanne van der Merwe, he was a loving husband and father.

Van der Merwe, also known as Vlam, was murdered outside his home on Friday, 5 December 2025, in full view of his family. His death came less than a month after he testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry as Witness D.

Van der Merwe’s funeral service was held on 17 December 2025, during which Leanne paid a touching tribute to him.

Leanne described Vlam as the love of her life

In a touching tribute read by someone else, Leanne said that Marius was not only the love of her life, but also her real first love, and the father of their beautiful boys, which no one can ever take away from her.

“You left me with the most incredible children, and I know you will live through them,” her letter said.

She added that he was the best father who did everything for her and their children, something she will always be grateful for.

Mourners came in large numbers to pay their respects to Marius Van Der Merwe during an emotional funeral service. Image: @newsnoteSA

Source: Twitter

Leanne describes her heartbreak

In her tribute, she also described how her heart was aching, knowing that she would never see his face again.

“Right now, my world is shattered, and I feel lost and hopeless without you. But I know you are here with us, watching over the boys and me. Never leaving our side.”

She continued that she knows one day she will make it through, and knows he will be proud of her when that day comes.

“I love you. With every fibre of my being. Until the very end,” the letter concluded.

What you need to know about van der Merwe's murder

President Cyril Ramaphosa promised more security for witnesses and whistleblowers following van der Merwe's murder.

Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi distanced himself from the murder of van der Merwe, claiming that he did not know him personally.

Police found a bakkie abandoned in Alexandra, which they believed was used in the commission of van der Merwe’s murder.

Police had taken in a person of interest for questioning in relation to van der Merwe's murder.

Van Der Merwe’s sister told eNCA that he hid details about his work to protect his family after receiving numerous threats.

Minister in the Presidency says van der Merwe rejected protection offer

Briefly News reported that Khumbudzo Ntshavheni spoke out in support of the government’s witness protection programme.

The Minister in the Presidency made the comments after the brutal murder of Marius van der Merwe, also known as Witness D.

She explained that the Department of Justice had offered protection to Witness D, but he had declined the offer.

Source: Briefly News