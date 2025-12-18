Global site navigation

“I Love You”: Marius Van Der Merwe’s Wife Pays Tribute to Him During Emotional Funeral Service
South Africa

“I Love You”: Marius Van Der Merwe’s Wife Pays Tribute to Him During Emotional Funeral Service

by  Byron Pillay
3 min read
  • Leanne van der Merwe paid a touching tribute to her husband, Marius, at his funeral service on 17 December 2025
  • Van der Merwe, who recently testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, was murdered on 5 December 2025
  • Leanne remembered Marius as the devoted father and loving husband that he was, saying that she would always love him

CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner

Marius van der Merwe’s wife paid a touching tribute to him during an emotional funeral service
Marius van der Merwe’s wife, Leanne, paid touching tribute to him at his funeral service, remembering him as a loving father and husband. Image: @joy_zelda
Source: Twitter

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – Marius van der Merwe was known to many as a security industry member, and as Witness D to others, but to Leanne van der Merwe, he was a loving husband and father.

Van der Merwe, also known as Vlam, was murdered outside his home on Friday, 5 December 2025, in full view of his family. His death came less than a month after he testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry as Witness D.

Read also

Natasha Thahane mourns death of her grandmother: "I take peace in knowing that she is now resting"

Van der Merwe’s funeral service was held on 17 December 2025, during which Leanne paid a touching tribute to him.

DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!

Leanne described Vlam as the love of her life

In a touching tribute read by someone else, Leanne said that Marius was not only the love of her life, but also her real first love, and the father of their beautiful boys, which no one can ever take away from her.

“You left me with the most incredible children, and I know you will live through them,” her letter said.

She added that he was the best father who did everything for her and their children, something she will always be grateful for.

Mourners at Marius Van Der Merwe’s funeral service
Mourners came in large numbers to pay their respects to Marius Van Der Merwe during an emotional funeral service. Image: @newsnoteSA
Source: Twitter

Leanne describes her heartbreak

In her tribute, she also described how her heart was aching, knowing that she would never see his face again.

“Right now, my world is shattered, and I feel lost and hopeless without you. But I know you are here with us, watching over the boys and me. Never leaving our side.”

Read also

Rachel John celebrates the good life with a happy post following Rachel Kolisi's sad post

She continued that she knows one day she will make it through, and knows he will be proud of her when that day comes.

“I love you. With every fibre of my being. Until the very end,” the letter concluded.

What you need to know about van der Merwe's murder

Minister in the Presidency says van der Merwe rejected protection offer

Briefly News reported that Khumbudzo Ntshavheni spoke out in support of the government’s witness protection programme.

Read also

Siya Kolisi’s rumoured bae Rachel John beams as her debut book hits major milestone

The Minister in the Presidency made the comments after the brutal murder of Marius van der Merwe, also known as Witness D.

She explained that the Department of Justice had offered protection to Witness D, but he had declined the offer.

ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Byron Pillay avatar

Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Gauteng
Hot:
Sophia jurksztowicz Stephanie sarkisian Thomas mlambo Bhuti omdala Lauren jbara