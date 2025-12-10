Ntshavheni Says Witness D Rejected Protection Offer After Fatal Attack

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister in the Presidency, spoke out in support of the government’s witness protection programme

This comes after the brutal murder of Marius van der Merwe, known as Witness D, a witness at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

Minister Ntshavheni highlighted that the government is committed to ensuring the safety of witnesses

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Ntshavheni has defended the government’s witness protection program. Image: Khu_Ntshavheni/X

Source: Twitter

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, defended the government’s witness protection programme, saying it should not be criticised when whistleblowers choose to decline protection.

What did the minister say?

At a post-Cabinet briefing, Minister Ntshavheni stressed that the government takes witness safety seriously. She explained that the Department of Justice had offered protection to Witness D, but he declined. She questioned why the service should be criticised when witnesses refuse protection, adding that while the programme is not perfect, it is continually being improved.

She urged that the police be allowed to investigate the motive behind Witness D’s murder. Ntshavheni said many assumptions were being made and that it is not yet clear whether his killing was linked to the evidence he gave at the Madlanga Commission.

Who was Witness D?

The safety of whistleblowers has come under scrutiny following the murder of Marius van der Merwe, a witness at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Van der Merwe, who testified last month under the alias ‘Witness D,’ was killed at his Brakpan home on Friday, 5 December 2025, in front of his wife and children. He had made serious claims to the Commission, alleging that the suspended EMPD officer Julius Mkhwanazi forced him to dispose of a body. The incident happened at the Brakpan home of a man suspected of robbery. The man died under mysterious circumstances after he went into the bedroom with EMPD officers.

Van der Merwe, who testified last month under the alias “Witness D,” was killed at his home. Image: Abramjee/X

Source: TikTok

Abramjee said that Witness D knew his life was in danger and wanted to appear on eNCA to share his side of the story. According to Abramjee, he was willing to expose his face and name on national television so that he could provide more details about the allegations he made. He also confided in Abramjee that he had a few days left to live and wanted to expose the rot before it was too late.

On Monday, 08 December 2025, General Fannie Masemola provided an update on the police investigations into the murder. The National Police Commissioner confirmed that police found a vehicle which they believed was used in the murder of van der Merwe.

Other stories about van der Merwe's murder

Source: Briefly News