Ronald Lamola addressed whether the African National Congress (ANC) was contending with crime and corruption effectively

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation also expressed faith in the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

South Africans weighed in on Lamola's comments, with many doubting that anyone would face prosecution

Ronald Lamola is confident that the Madlanga Commission will deliver accountability, but South Africans aren't as sure. Image: Leon Sadiki

GAUTENG - Ronald Lamola believes that there will be criminal processes emanating from the recommendations of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, but South Africans aren’t as optimistic.

Lamola, the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, made the statement while answering a question by Newzroom Afrika’s Qaanitah Hunter.

Lamola was asked about whether the African National Congress (ANC) was contending with crime and corruption effectively on the sidelines of the party’s 5th National General Council, which was held in Boksburg.

Lamola expresses confidence in commissions

In response to the question, Lamola said that the Madlanga Commission and the Zondo Commission were proof that something was being done. The minister added that this would not happen in other countries, but was happening here.

“It’s happening. It’s in full view of the public, and there have been recommendations that have been acted upon. “And I believe that even with the Madlanga Commission, it will lead to some criminal processes where the law will take its course,” he said.

Lamola added that he believed the commissions would lead to systematic interventions, adding that the country’s democracy could withstand these challenges.

Madlanga Commission to release first report

While the recommendations will only be given to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the end of the commission in 2026, the Madlanga Commission is expected to release its first report by 17 December 2025.

The president’s counsel, Advocate Nyoko Muvangu, confirmed that Ramaphosa was anticipating a report on 17 December 2025, three months after the commission started. He added that the final report was set to be released by 17 March 2026.

The Madlanga Commission will deliver its first report to President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Phill Magakoe

South Africans react to Lamola’s statement

Social media users weighed in on Lamola’s statement but weren’t as confident that there would be criminal procedures launched.

@parkins_kevin1 said:

“These comrades really think we are fools. He sits next to Gwede and Nomvula, who are complicit in the Zondo Commission’s report.”

@Finnthehuman80 exclaimed:

“They protect their criminal buddies with endless commissions and court delays. You can bookmark this post. No one will go to jail.”

Mith Jr Patel stated:

“Don't trust this one. Zondo and Madlanga = no arrests.”

Elijah Nhlanhla Kubeka said:

“Rubbish. The US President should issue sanctions against the ANC leadership. They are all crooks. They have never acted against Cyril Ramaphosa over Phala Phala. Why would they take Madlanga's recommendations?

Mduduzi Nxele added:

“As long as this commission is going to submit a report to Ramaphosa, no one will be arrested.”

Vulindlela Ndlela asked:

“What about those who were found to have broken the law by the Zondo Commission 6 years ago? Currently, some are ministers and members of parliament.”

Pablo Mp stated:

“Says a member of the criminal organisation.”

Ramaphosa addresses Madlanga Commission allegations

