Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri addressed the media about the finances of the African National Congress (ANC)

The organisation recently faced protests from several employees who were not paid their salaries

South Africans weighed in on the ANC spokesperson's comments about why the party could not be corrupt

Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri claimed that the ANC could not be corrupt because it was poor, leaving many amused. Image: Damir Khabirov/ Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri has sparked amusement online by explaining why the African National Congress (ANC) could not be corrupt.

Bhengu-Motsiri, who is the party’s spokesperson, was addressing the media on day two of the ANC’s 5th National General Council (NGC) in Boksburg, South Africa. In a brief address to the media, Bhengu-Motsiri touched on the recent financial issues the party was facing, but used it as a reason why the party was not corrupt.

Bhengu-Motsiri explains why the ANC can’t be corrupt

The party’s spokesperson stated that the party could not be accused of corruption because it was not tapping into State resources.

"If the ANC was a corrupt party, we would not be poor. We would be tapping into the resources of the state," she said.

She clarified that this did not mean individuals in the party, but the party as a whole. Bhengu-Motsiri also claimed that other parties access the resources of the State when they come into power, but the ANC could not, because it would be fraud and corruption.

ANC's unpaid wages saga has been resolved

Bhengu-Motsiri also stated that all ANC employees had been paid. Some Luthuli House staff members recently held a protest over unpaid wages.

The issue over unpaid wages threatened to put a dampener on the NGC, but on Sunday, 7 December 2025, ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula revealed that only management was still waiting at that stage for their money.

“Non-payment of staff has been attended to and has been resolved as we speak. There was an intention to protest given the issue of salaries, but that matter has been attended to,” Mbalula said.

He added that the only component of staff that did not receive their payment at that stage was management, which included him.

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula said he was one of the people who did not receive his salary initially. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

South Africans react to Bhengu-Motsiri’s comment

Social media users weighed in on Bhengu-Motsiri’s comment, with many left amused and confused by it.

Lesego Mafulako-Tomas asked:

“Which other parties came into power, kante, or am I missing something?

Tjatji Daniel also questioned:

“Which other political parties?”

Masibulele Rayi stated:

“Individuals, when they come together, they become the ANC.”

Thato Thibedi asked:

“Why exclude the individuals? Because they represent the ANC.”

Elarné Watkins sarcastically said:

“And I am the Easter Bunny.”

Sizwe Tantsi added:

“Respectfully, madam, individual ANC members = ANC.”

Tumi Howard SistaBey Moeti noted:

“The ANC's president is a billionaire. So, who is poor over there?”

Cyril Ramaphosa warns ANC members against flaunting their wealth

Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa warned ANC members not to flaunt their wealth.

Ramaphosa made the appeal as the NGC proceedings were overshadowed by employees picketing over unpaid salaries.

Ramaphosa said the ANC is grappling with multiple challenges, including electoral setbacks, corruption, and the need for party renewal.

Source: Briefly News