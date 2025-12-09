President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned members of the African National Congress (ANC) to stop flaunting their wealth

The ANC’s National General Council (NGC) got underway on Monday, but proceedings were overshadowed by employees picketing over unpaid salaries

Ramaphosa said the ANC is grappling with multiple challenges, including electoral setbacks, corruption, and the urgent need for party renewal

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

President Ramaphosa warns party leaders to curb wealth displays. Image: CyrilRamaphosa/X

Source: Twitter

The ANC’s National General Council (NGC) was marked by employees protesting over delayed salaries on Monday, 8 December 2025. ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed members at the party’s National General Council (NGC) in Boksburg, Gauteng. Ramaphosa cautioned party members against showing off their wealth.

What did Ramaphosa say?

President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke about the protection given to workers through the Tripartite Alliance. He made no reference to the ANC employees who had staged a protest earlier in the day over delayed monthly salaries. Ramaphosa described the ANC as facing several challenges, including electoral losses, corruption, and the need for party renewal.

According to the Daily Maverick, the entrance to Birchwood Conference Centre was crowded with sports cars and SUVs shuttling ANC ministers and delegates. At the same time, ANC employees, under the banner of Nehawu, picketed outside. ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula confirmed on Sunday, 7 December 2025, that 90% of staff had been paid, while senior management, himself included, remained unpaid.

The President emphasised party discipline, the ANC’s poor performance in the 2024 elections, and the need for party renewal. He said a renewed ANC must enforce discipline within its ranks and warned that those whose conduct conflicted with the party’s values, including criminals, the corrupt, careerists, extortionists, factionalists, and those working against the organisation, should be outside the ANC.

Ramaphosa described the ANC as facing several challenges, including electoral losses, corruption, and the need for party renewal. Image: CyrilRamaphosa/X

Source: Twitter

Issue of unpaid salaries

Nehawu’s deputy secretary for the ANC’s Walter Sisulu branch, Dan Semenya, told the Daily Maverick on Monday, 8 December 2025, that unpaid or delayed salaries were not just a problem this month, but a recurring issue for staff. He added that while some employees had received their pay, the picket was not limited to concerns about salary delays alone. He said the union was concerned about unpaid fund contributions and medical aid. Semenya explained that in recent weeks, some members had discovered at doctors’ offices or medical institutions that their medical aid had been suspended due to non-payment of contributions.

Semenya warned that this could affect not only the health of ANC employees but also that of their families. He added that the problem was worsened by management failing to inform staff that contributions like medical aid had not been paid.

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu stated that the workers had a right to picket. She said she understood their actions, even though 90% of staff had been paid, adding that such disputes were not unique to the ANC. Bhengu said that it was common in trade union negotiations for some issues to remain contentious, and that it was up to the union to decide whether to suspend the protest despite most staff having received their salaries. The spokesperson stated that the party’s focus should be on ensuring that staff are properly cared for and paid on time, stressing that this was a priority that needed to be addressed.

3 More stories about President Cyril Ramaphosa

Source: Briefly News