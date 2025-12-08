Fikile Mbalula Says He Has Not Received His Salary From the ANC

The African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, is among the ANC officials who have not received their salaries

Officials' salaries, worth a combined total of R120 million, had not been paid for months, and the party's members had planned protest action

South Africans roasted the party, and some discussed the stigma of late salaries in South Africa

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, based in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, parliamentary proceedings, and politician-related news, as well as elections, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

ANC members have not gotten paid. Image: Phill Magakoe / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula and other ANC members have not gotten paid their salaries, worth more than R100 million.

According to IOL, Mbalula was addressing the media on 7 December 2025 in Johannesburg, Gauteng. The press briefing was to provide an update on the party's 5th National General Council, which will take place from 8 to 12 December 2025.

ANC's financial woes

Members of the party received a letter from the party's general manager, Patrick Flusk. Flusk said that the salaries will be delayed. This was after ANC members' debit orders bounced. The ANC struggled to pay salaries on two previous occasions, in February and October.

Mbalula also stated that donors are no longer permitted to exceed a specific amount. He said that as such, donations have declined. Mbalula also remarked that members were prepared to protest due to the party's struggles to pay the salaries worth R120 million monthly. He added that the protest that was planned was deferred after employees' concerns were addressed by management.

Fikile Mbalula has not gotten paid. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The ANC has a history of not paying salaries on time, and workers have threatened protest action as a result. Workers threatened to strike in January 2022 when the ANC failed to pay them their salaries for November and December 2021. They also threatened legal action against the party.

ANC members also gave the party an ultimatum and threatened to disrupt the policy conference in 2022 if their salaries were not paid. They protested on 25 July 2022, accusing the party of not paying their salaries for June and July.

South Africans weigh in

South Africans commenting on the salary struggles roasted the party and Mbalula.

Grant Forsyth said:

"He also said they are busy trying to get donations for salaries."

Raymond Malan said:

"Dial your Iranian friends like you did a few years ago. But remember, they would want something in return, like last time."

David Mzambovu said:

"I bet he did not know that he was not paid until he saw it in the media."

Irene Appeal Brits said:

"He should be doing the ANC's work for the love of the country."

Jürgen Grosse-Heitmeyer said:

"If the ANC can't manage their finances to the extent that they can't pay their employees, how do their voters expect them to manage SA's finances?"

Fikile Mbalula responds to Marco Rubio

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mbalula rejected United States Secretary of state Marco Rubio's claims about the G20 Summit. Rubio accused South Africa of hosting the Summit with radical agendas.

Mbalula said that South Africa hosted one of the most successful G20 Summits in history. He said the declaration passed was praised as one of the most progressive.

Source: Briefly News