The African National Congress staff members have been dealt another blow and have not been paid for months

The disgruntled employees protested outside Luthuli House on Monday and said they want their salary by Wednesday

Some South Africans are confused about what ANC employees actually do for the organisation

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress' employees made a decision to embark on a go-slow following the organisation's failure to pay their salaries once again.

ANC staff members say they will disrupt the policy conference if they don't get their salaries for June and July. Image: Foto24/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The staff members have even threatened to take the ANC to court ahead of the party's policy conference later this week.

On Monday, 25 July, some employees protested in front of the ANC's headquarters, Luthuli House in Johannesburg, to air their grievances, according to News24. Employees say they have not been paid their June and July salaries.

The ANC is expected to meet at Nasrec, Johannesburg, between Thursday and Sunday this week to discuss and debate policies. The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is expected to challenge the step-aside rule that forces members of the ANC who are criminally charged to step down from their positions until they have been cleared.

ANC employees do not want the conference to go ahead until they have been paid their salaries, and some have had to negotiate with banks and landlords because they haven't been able to pay their dues.

According to EWN, employees have given the ANC until Wednesday to pay them their salaries, or they will disrupt the conference. This is not the first time the ANC has struggled to pay its employees. The first incident took place last year and workers went unpaid for three months.

Here's what South Africans have to say about the ANC's failure to pay employees:

@kwayishe said:

"Can someone who knows tell us what these people's duties are at the ANC?"

@RabodibaGordon said:

"This is where Ramaphosa should come to assist with his billions."

@VoteANC123 said:

"When have they not been on a go-slow? Service delivery in KZN offices is non-existent."

@EmilevanRooyen2 said:

"Go-slow... would like see them when they go fast..."

"It's a disgrace": Mzansi can't believe ANC staff have still not been paid for 3 months

Briefly News previously reported that the African National Congress has still not been able to pay its employees, with some workers still asking the ruling party to pay them for more than three months.

Employees say they have not been informed by the ANC on when they will be getting their back pay and have now resumed their nationwide protest against the ruling party. Workers had made the decision to halt their protest for their salaries during the local government elections.

Mvusi Mdala, the representative of the now-unemployed ANC staff, is hoping that trade unions will help them and intervene so they can get finally get paid, reports SABC News.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News