South Africans who are beneficiaries of the R350 SRD grant were once again left frustrated due to non-payments

Many were not able to receive their money on Wednesday and were told that the system was offline

Postbank has since said sorry for the snag, but that did not stop South Africans from complaining

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans who depend on the R350 Social Relief of Distress grat were left disappointed this week when they tried to cash out their payments.

The Postbank has issued an apology for the technical glitches at various Sassa pay points this week. Image: : Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

On Wednesday, 20 July, many went to SASSA pay points at supermarkets such as Boxer and Pick n Pay and found that they were would not be getting paid due to system glitches and were informed that the "system was offline."

According to TimesLIVE, Postbank has since apologised for the glitch and stated the problem was caused by connectivity issues within their payment services platform.

Postbank also assured thousands of South Africans who have been affected by the glitch that their IT team is working tirelessly to resolve the issue.

"We are working on regaining full services availability as we take any disruptions seriously,” said spokesperson Bongani Diako.

According to EWN, approximately 70 000 transactions were not successful as a result of the technical glitch.

South Africans frustrated by the R350 grant glitches

South Africans headed to the SASSA Twitter page to air out their grievances of not receiving the R350 grant. Some people complained that they were not able to receive their cash.

Others highlighted that they are dependent on the grant and SASSA need to do better.

Here are some comments:

@akaSlams said:

"Why give payment dates and is filed and yet declined at PNP... Why are people declined?"

@NeeceSA3 said:

"At Boxer they say your system is offline."

@MariaMarutha said:

"R350 may look like nothing to those who have income, but to others is important; you could see the frustration on the faces of beneficiaries who are waiting for the offline, so they can have something to eat."

@Ntullygang said:

"Failing to pay on time and now discussing the upgrade of R350 is lame. Do better, or it's because of 2024, so you trick people now."

