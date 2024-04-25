A woman stunned TikTokkers after she showed the results of her three-month weight loss

With a remarkable 30 kilograms lost, the woman shared that her new weight was due to her special workouts and not a diet

While netizens were keen to be let in on her secret, the woman directed them to a link to pay for the workout routine

A young woman stunned many after revealing it only took her three months to lose 30kg. Images: @mynameisuccess/TikTok, COROIMAGE/Getty Images

Source: UGC

A young woman left many in awe after she revealed she had lost 30kg in three months by simply following a workout routine without a diet.

Woman shares before and after weight loss results

Using the handle @mynameisuccess, the woman posted side-by-side videos of herself on TikTok. On the left, she showed what is presumably her current weight - 67kg. The video on the right shows the woman at her past weight of 97kg.

Watch the video below:

Internet users ask for woman's workout routine

With over five million views and more than half a million likes, many rushed to the woman's comment section. Some pleaded with her to share the method she used for her body transformation.

Not revealing anything, @mynameisuccess directed TikTokkers to her bio, which contains a link to her €4.99 (approximately R100) workout routine.

Body transformation wows internet users

Others on the app shared that they are inspired to take on the weight loss journey.

@xercies_ shared underneath the video:

"Using this as motivation."

Amazed, @progress_yk is has plans for the day:

"Are you kidding me? I’m definitely going to the gym tonight."

Stunned by the results and sending their well wishes, @0blivi0.n wrote:

"Dude, you are freaking kidding. That’s INSANE! I wish you all the best and keep going."

South African woman's weight loss journey stuns Mzansi

Briefly News previously reported on another woman's inspiring three-month weight loss journey.

The footage shared on TikTok shows the weight loss enthusiast exercising on a mini stepper machine, which she claims helped her lose weight.

The woman also stated in her comments section that she conducts her steps for 45 minutes to 60 minutes, six days a week.

