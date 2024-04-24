A daughter had a few questions for her mother who arrived home at 11pm after her gym session

Sharing their encounter on TikTok, the daughter eventually let her mother into the house while "armed" with a toy gun

Taking to the comment section, netizens shared that they could not help but laugh at the situation

A daughter playfully questioned her mother about her whereabouts after she left for the gym at 7pm and arrived home four hours later.

Mother gets interrogated before entering the house

What may seem like a familiar interaction to some, TikTokker @richyzenn18 took on the role of a parent and laid out a few questions for her mom to answer before she could enter the house.

During the playful interrogation, @richyzenn18 is then heard asking her mother while unlocking the gate:

"Where are you coming from? She goes to the gym at seven and comes back at 11. Uyajola sisi?"

Assuming someone was keeping her mother busy, the TikTokker, armed with a toy gun, continues:

"Who is that man that keeps you there at the gym? You are going to explain to me."

Watch the video below:

Mother and daughter's interaction amuses netizens

Many entertained netizens took to the comment section to share how they found the video hilarious.

@reitujumbi says the situation is suspicious:

"Isss not make-sure, so many hours in the gym."

@cannykenneth has a different kind of relationship with his folks:

"The way some of us are afraid of our parents."

@chade_monique can relate:

"Ohh, she think she grown, when you worried sick at home. Sighhh, she just like my mom."

@kyliexfranks added:

"No, she meant to say she’s going to Jim."

Mother shares how daughter reacted after arriving late

The little girl was having none of the lateness and told her mother she needed to get it together.

