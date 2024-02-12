This mom knew what was coming when she arrived late to fetch her sassy baby girl from school

TikTok user @kyiasamone shared a video showing the girl's reaction and mother's laughter

Some people could not believe the level of attitude served and shared how their parents would have reacted

This mother whipped out her phone to film her daughter's reaction to her picking her up late from school. While most people laughed at her sas, there were those who did not love the attitude.

This little girl's sas got the video her mom posted over 30.5 million views. Image: @kyiasamone

Source: TikTok

Kids today are different from even five years ago. They are stronger, more confident and not afraid to tell anyone off, even their parents.

Mother picks up daughter late from school, gets scolded

TikTok user @kyiasamone knew what was coming when she arrived at school late to fetch her daughter. So, she pulled out her phone to record the sas.

Little Miss was having none of this and told her mother she needed to get it together. It is the "I don't care "don't for us.

The video got a whopping 30.5 million views! Take a look:

Tiktokkers have mixed feelings

While most people laughed at the girl's reaction, others felt it was a bit disrespectful. People from Africa pointed out that this girl wouldn't last a day with public transport.

Read some of the comments:

Hunter.Malik joked:

“At this point give her the keys and get in the back ”

Bee said:

“I see my South Africans crying here lol she's not one of our own ”

Prettyyy Blackkk knows the feeling:

“I picked my son up late and he is going to say “’if you don’t love me just say that’ ”

Lexling said:

“Lawwwd our kids we could never we the soft parents.”

Flexstill made it known:

“Say this to an African mom and see magic ”

Mom fetches dirty baby girl from school

Briefly News highlighted that as parents, we frequently aim for our children to remain tidy, though the truth often diverges.

A mother was taken aback when she retrieved her daughter from the childcare centre and found her covered in sand and grime.

A TikTok video shared by @mashuduprudence3 captures the little girl's exuberant reaction upon spotting her mother, who had come to pick her up after a busy day at school.

