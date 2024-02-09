A young man who has been away from home for six months surprised his parents with his presence

The gentleman couldn't be with his mom and dad because he had work to attend to

The online community reacted to the video, with many loving the moment and others wishing that they could have such moments

A man reunited with his parents after six months of being away from home. Images: @granthamadams

Source: TikTok

The parents of a young man were overjoyed to reunite with him after six months of being away for work.

@granthamadams shared a video that captured a moment when he reunited with his father and mother.

In the clip, the father can be seen hugging his son multiple times with joy in his face. Another part captured the son going to surprise his mom with his presence as she knocks off work. Like the dad, the mother hugged her son with happiness.

"After 6 months away for work seeing my parents, I couldn't trade their happiness and love for anything...."

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Man reunites with mom and dad after six months

Watch the adorable clip below:

TikTokkers were touched by the video

The video had social media users tearing up at such a cute and emotional moment.

@cyrileenwiid commented:

"Dad's may look tough, but it's not always the case. Daddy was so happy to see you❤️He didn't want to let go"

@AK felt envious:

"Cherish these moments, my guy, you are blessed. I've lost both of mine when I was 7. How I so wish I could have these moments "

@Anwar_in_CT loved:

"This is just so beautiful to watch ❤️Makes me wish my dad were still here "

@universechild777 felt appreciative:

"Never understood the impact of what it’s like for parents when the child moves far from home. It did make me appreciate them 100000% more! ❤️"

@Selepe, Ta'u said:

"You are blessed "

@user8995154063887 adored:

"I felt daddy's love and affection in that hug. Beautiful bro, may God bless your relationship more."

Dad reunites with daughter after 19 years

In another story, Briefly News reported about a father and daughter who reunited after 19 years.

Kalkidan explained in her TikTok video that her father was the first to travel out of the village in search of work, but he did not return. Four years after her father left the village, she was sent to the United States, where she lived and grew up. The dad later randomly walked into her mother on the streets of Addis Ababa. He then learned that his daughter was away in the USA.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News