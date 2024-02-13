One little man stood on business and told his father that he didn't want to be taken to school in another car

Junior wanted to take him to school in a different vehicle than the one he preferred, but the boy wasn't having it

The online community reacted to the video, with many bursting into laughter at the boy's actions

A little kid hilariously wanted to be driven in a Mercedes Benz to school. Images: @pam_nxumalo

A little boy had the internet in laughter after he wanted to be driven to school with a Mercedes Benz.

@pam_nxumalo took to TikTok and posted the moment. In the clip, Junior is seen standing in front of the Benz, ready for school with his schoolbag.

His dad tells him they will use the other car to drive him to school, but the little guy has none of that. He wanted his dad to take him to school with his car of choice- Mercedes.

The father pleaded with Junior with no luck. Instead, Junior moved from the front of the car and decided to stand next to the door, hoping his father would open the car.

Boy wants to be taken to school in a Mercedes

Watch the TikTok funny video below:

TikTokkers loved the video

The video has over 17k likes, with many online users laughing at Junior's tantrums and loving the father-and-son relationship.

@Sibu Biso commented:

"Homie promised the boys he would pull up in the merc . Dont disappoint him."

@WeBelongToJesus said:

"❤Some people have cute problems."

@HRH_Didi joked:

"Jnr is standing on business!! "

@Bakstena shared:

"My son does the exact thinghomie will be on some “no dis one” that time it doesn’t have petrolnow we have to stop at engen&pour with my last 300"

@Lebohang Theoha understood the kid's feelings:

"I am Junior and Junior is me all day...Benz all the way "

@miss pru adored:

"So adorable "

