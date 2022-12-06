Woman shares pictures of the beautiful one-room she managed to turn into a home

Boipelo Peterson rents one room and has made it into a kitchen, living space, and a bedroom

People were impressed by the space and showered the woman with praise

A lot of Mzansi people live in just one room. With a little creativity and humbleness, one woman was able to turn her one-room rental into a functional home.

Boipelo Peterson is proud of the home she has made out of just one room. Image: Facebook / Boipelo Peterson

Humble beginnings teach you to appreciate what you have and make the most of it. Like this lady, many people take great pride in their small homes.

Boipelo Peterson is the smart woman who turned a one-room rental into a fully functional home. She took to the Facebook group Make your bedroom beautiful �with Thembi's Linen � to share pictures of her space.

In just one room, she has managed to make a kitchen, living space, and a bedroom.

“My small rental room.❤”

The people of Mzansi love the woman’s one-room home

It is truly impressive what she could do with such a small space. People shared their suggestions and some love in the comments:

Nomvelo Mancue said:

“Very nice love just change TV stand its old fashion otherwise very neat.”

Ngoli Thabiso Sithole said:

“Looks wonderful!”

Inkosazana YakoWosiyane said:

“This is what I call a home away from home.”

Queen Folashade Adewale said:

“Very neat and beautiful, God please bless me so I can decorate my own bedroom very well, for now I can't post anything yet.”

Patricia Nuhu said:

“Wooooo nice one.”

