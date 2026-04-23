GAUTENG– South Africans in three provinces must brace themselves as floods are heading in their direction. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) warned that heavy rainfall is expected to cause destruction.

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Parts of SA could be flooded on 23 April. Image: Puneet Vikram Singh, Nature and Concept photographer

Source: Getty Images

According to SAWS, which posted on its South African Weather Service Facebook page, a Yellow Level 4 warning was issued for the Northern Cape and North West province for 23 April 2026. The conditions will result in the formation of severe thunderstorms, which will result in flooding. Informal settlements, roads, and infrastructure are at risk of destruction. Low-lying areas will also be flooded, and roads and bridges will be closed.

The North West is expected to be the hardest hit, as there is an 80% chance of severe rainfall in the area. Mpumalanga will experience cloudy, cold to cool conditions. SAWS issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Free State, and Limpopo, which experienced devastating rainfall on 13 April.

SAWS issues a warning for Limpopo

SAWS issued an Orange Level 6 for Limpopo, which experienced heavy rainfall on 22 April. The three provinces also experienced damaging rainfall, which flooded the northern and central parts of the provinces. Severe rainfall in Mpumalanga damaged a road leading to Kruger National Park on 21 April. A video of the damaged road went viral.

In other provinces, half of the Eastern Cape is expected to be fine, while the other half could experience light rain, particularly along the Wild Coast. In the Western Cape, conditions will be dry and stable, while KwaZulu-Natal is expected to experience a little rain with a 30% chance throughout the day across the province.

Source: Briefly News