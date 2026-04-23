PRETORIA — President Cyril Ramaphosa and acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia are expected to address South Africans on 23 April 2026 at 4 PM in Pretoria. Although the presidency did not indicate what the address would be about, reports suggest that this could be related to national commissioner Fannie Masemola's recent court appearance in Tshwane.

Cyril Ramaphosa will speak to Mzansi. Image: Kike Rincon/Europa Press via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to journalist Yusuf Abramjee, who posted on his @abramjee X account on 23 April, sources alleged that Masemola could be suspended and an acting National Commissioner would be announced.

Read the tweet on X here:

Why Masemola appeared in court

Masemola and more than a dozen senior South African Police Service officers appeared in Pretoria on 21 April. He was charged with violating the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) after Medicare24 was irregularly awarded a SAPS contract in Tshwane. Medicare24, owned by attempted murder accused businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, won the R360 million tender in 2024.

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The company was contracted to provide health services, including screening and health risk management, to almost 200,000 officers. The SAPS paid Medicare24 R50 million before the contract was cancelled a year later.

The tender is one of the pieces of the organised crime puzzle that came to light at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. The implicated officers were suspended for their role. Commenting on the case outside the court, Masemola welcomed the investigation and maintained his innocence. He encouraged members of the police to continue fighting crime and said that the police are close to uncovering the source of organised crime in the country.

Source: Briefly News