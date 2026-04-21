The State’s case against South African Police Service National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola has been postponed

Masemola was charged with contravening procurement legislation, and the State wants to add the case to another case

The State wants to add Masemola to its corruption case against Matlala and other senior police officers

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With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ senior journalist, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Fannie Masemola and Vusimuzi Matlala's court case was postponed. Images: South African Police Service and Parliament of the Republic of South Africa

Source: Facebook

PRETORIA, GAUTENG– The case against South African Police Service (SAPS) National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola and businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala has been postponed after they appeared in Pretoria on 21 April 2026.

According to journalist Kgomotso Modise, who posted on her @motso_modise X account, Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane, who has represented General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, is his legal representative. He was charged in connection with the R360 million tender to Matlala’s Medicare24 company. The case has been postponed to 13 May.

View the tweet on X here:

The State also wants to include Masemola in the corruption case involving Matlala and other senior SAPS officers. The prosecutor said that the state's investigation into Masemola is at an advanced stage. The State will amend the charge sheet, and a new charge sheet will be provided on the next court appearance.

This is a developing story.

Source: Briefly News