State Wants To Include Fannie Masemola in Corruption Case Against Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala
- The State’s case against South African Police Service National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola has been postponed
- Masemola was charged with contravening procurement legislation, and the State wants to add the case to another case
- The State wants to add Masemola to its corruption case against Matlala and other senior police officers
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With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ senior journalist, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.
PRETORIA, GAUTENG– The case against South African Police Service (SAPS) National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola and businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala has been postponed after they appeared in Pretoria on 21 April 2026.
According to journalist Kgomotso Modise, who posted on her @motso_modise X account, Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane, who has represented General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, is his legal representative. He was charged in connection with the R360 million tender to Matlala’s Medicare24 company. The case has been postponed to 13 May.
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The State also wants to include Masemola in the corruption case involving Matlala and other senior SAPS officers. The prosecutor said that the state's investigation into Masemola is at an advanced stage. The State will amend the charge sheet, and a new charge sheet will be provided on the next court appearance.
This is a developing story.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za