National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola has spoken up after his court appearance

Masemola was charged alongside other senior South African Police Service officers for an irregularly awarded tender

Masemola defended his innocence, and netizens questioned whether his hands had been clean

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With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ senior journalist, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

National Commissioner Fannie Masemola is confident in his innocence. Image: South African Police Service

Source: Facebook

PRETORIA, GAUTENG— The National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola has defended his innocence after he appeared before the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court on 21 April 2026. Masemola and other senior South African Police Service (SAPS) officers were charged in connection with a tender awarded to Medicare24.

According to SABC News, Masemola spoke outside the courthouse. The case was postponed to 30 May 2026 after the State announced that it would be adding new charges to Masemola, who will be receiving a new charge sheet. Masemola said that he was innocent. Journalist Slindile Masikane posted a video of his reaction in court on her @Sli_Masikane X account.

View the tweet on X here:

Masemola discusses the court case

Masemola said that he did not want to discuss the conversation he had with Ramaphosa about his future after Ramaphosa promised to decide on Masemola's future. He added that the police force must continue doing its work. Masemola remarked that it was the beginning, as the police have uncovered more organised crime.

Masemola also clarified the role of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. He added that retired Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga did not investigate crimes, make arrests, or adjudicate legal matters. Masemola encouraged police officers to remain committed and continue doing the work.

“I might be dragged closer to serious criminals, whom I don’t know, but the police must stay positive, save the people of South Africa, and look forward. I know I am not guilty, but all I’m saying is stay focused and don’t get distracted. We have come close to knowing what the root cause is and who is behind organised crime in South Africa, and let’s continue pushing in that direction,” he said.

Fannie Masemola said police must continue protecting citizens. Image: South African Police Service

Source: Facebook

South Africans defend Masemola

Netizens commenting on X were in Masemola's corner.

Nowe Mashamaite said:

“That's all the National Police Commissioner, and we are saying. The task team should not waste time. We are well aware that the canal is ruthless, and it must be dealt with. The task team should move with speed in arresting criminals.”

Hlengiwe added:

“As he is and always has been innocent. Our National Commissioner, God will fight for you, sir!”

Ratu Rato Ahava said:

“Man of God, remain calm as God fights for you, Khumalo, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, and us South Africans.”

Macingwane showed his support.

“We are with you, Commissioner. Stand firm. They will never succeed.”

Moshopologo Mafora said:

“We believe you, Masemola, and we are with you in this situation.”

SAPS calls Fannie Masemola's court appearance a test

In a related article, Briefly News reported that SAPS weighed in on Masemola's court appearance. SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said that the case represented a critical moment for Masemola and the organisation.

She said that the case speaks to broader issues of accountability and institutional trust. She added that it was a test of SAPS’ commitment to accountability and respect for the rule of law.

Source: Briefly News