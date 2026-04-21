SAPS says the National Police Commissioner’s court appearance over allegations in the Medicare 24 tender is a “defining moment” for the organisation

National spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the case is a test of institutional integrity, accountability, and respect for the rule of law

The commissioner defended his actions in court, saying he acted properly by stopping the contract

SAPS spokesperson said Fannie Masemola's appearance is a defining moment for the organisation. Images: SAPS Facebook and @Abramjee/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA —The National Police Commissioner has appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court facing four charges linked to alleged violations of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) in connection with the Medicare 24 tender today.

The top cop's high-profile appearance has drawn questions about what this means for the SAPS going forward.

SAPS: "This is a defining moment for the organisation"

Ahead of his court appearance, SAPS national spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the matter represents a critical moment for not only the police commissioner but the organisation as a whole

She added that the case goes beyond one individual and speaks to broader issues of accountability and institutional trust.

“It is a test of our institutional integrity, it is a test of our commitment to accountability and of our respect for the rule of law.”

Mathe emphasised that SAPS has always maintained that no one is above the law, regardless of rank or position.

“As an organisation, we have always stood on the principle that no one is above the law. Irrespective of rank, position and status. The fact that the national commissioner is appearing means he upholds the integrity of the office he serves.”

She said the moment should not be treated defensively, but rather as an opportunity for reflection and reform.

“It is not a time for SAPS to be defensive. It is a time for honesty, introspection, and looking forward. It is a time for renewal, and renewal takes courage.”

Mathe added that the organisation must confront weaknesses in its systems and work to restore public trust.

“We need to accept where there are challenges and perhaps where systems are weak, where they need to be strengthened. We need to accept that public trust has eroded and there is a need to rebuild it, through consistent ethical conduct within our ranks.”

See video:

Masemola speaks in court

Speaking to the media, the national commissioner defended his actions, saying he acted appropriately by stopping the contract when concerns were raised.

"I don’t think I should be here today,

"We should be fighting organised crime as a group, as a joint force, but things do happen and here I am. It’s one of those things,” he said

The case has been postponed to 13 May 2026, where he will appear alongside Vusimuzi Ca Matalt and the 12 others accused in the Medicare 24 tender.

Source: Briefly News