The EFF has repeated its call to ban AfriForum if it comes to power, following Julius Malema’s five-year prison sentence

The party blames AfriForum for its role in bringing the firearm case to court and accuses it of spreading false claims

AfriForum and the NPA, however, welcomed the ruling, saying it proves that everyone is equal before the law

The EFF has reiterated its vow to ban Afriforum should it come into power. Images: Afriforum website and Sharon Seretlo/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA —The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) say banning civil rights group AfriForum would be their first move if they come into power.

This comes after EFF leader Julius Malema was sentenced to five years in prison; however, he was released pending an appeal by the KuGompo Magistrate’s Court on 16 April 2026.

Malema received a five-year sentence for unlawful possession of a firearm and an additional two years for possession of ammunition. He was also fined R20,000 for firing the weapon in a built-up area and another R20,000 for not taking proper safety precautions. These additional sentences will run at the same time as the five-year term.

EFF vows to ban Afriforum

According to IOL, EFF Member of Parliament Leigh-Ann Mathys spoke out after the court ruling. She blamed AfriForum for the case, saying the organisation played a key role in bringing the matter to court.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mathys questioned why AfriForum is still allowed to operate in South Africa. She compared it to the apartheid era, when the ANC was banned, and said the EFF would not tolerate AfriForum if it took power.

She added that the party believes AfriForum spreads false information about the EFF and insisted the organisation should be banned.

EFF President Julius Malema has previously stated that the party's plan is to ban the civil society group should they come into power. In one interview, Malema said,

"We cannot have an organisation that advocates purely racial hatred and say it is a legitimate organisation. Our constitution does not allow that, therefore, we need a decisive government that will say this is a terrorist organisation and we can't co-exist with it. "

See video here:

Afriforum reject claims of racism

AfriForum’s Jacques Broodryk responded by rejecting claims that the group is racist. He said the focus should remain on Malema’s actions, not on AfriForum.

Broodryk also welcomed the court’s decision, saying it shows that everyone is equal before the law, no matter their political position. He called the ruling a victory for law-abiding citizens.

Speaking during the court case proceedings in East London, Broodryk said the EFF's race card has expired, is an old story. and is boring. Broodryk further said the case was about the EFF's leadership taking responsibility for their reckless and illegal actions.

Afriforum is confident before sentencing

Before the sentencing, Afriforum said it was optimistic that Malema's sentences would be free and fair. They said that the State is asking for a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison for at least one of the charges Malema was found guilty of; however, the final decision will be made by the court. The group further warned that a lighter sentence could raise concerns about the justice system, especially as AfriForum believes there has been interference in past cases involving Malema.

The EFF's Leigh Mathys said the case against Malema was racially motivated, while Afriforum rejected the claims. Images: Afriforum website and @NalaThokozane/X

Source: Twitter

EFF members clash with Afriforum outside the court

Briefly News reported that tensions between the EFF and Afriforum boiled over as members of both groups clashed outside the East London Magistrate’s Court. Following Malema’s appearance, as people were leaving the court, EFF members clashed with AfriForum officials who were in attendance. In videos of the incident, which have since spread on social media, members of the party could be seen shouting at the AfriForum members, with both groups trading obscenities back and forth.

Source: Briefly News