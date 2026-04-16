Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) clashed with officials from AfriForum inside the East London Magistrate’s Court

The incident happened after Julius Malema was sentenced to a direct imprisonment of five years and handed a R60,000 fine

The Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets will take the matter to a higher court, as his legal team has been granted leave to appeal the sentence

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EFF members clashed with AfriForum officials after Julius Malema was sentenced. Image: Phill Magakoe/ AfriForum

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

EASTERN CAPE – Tensions boiled over in the East London Magistrate’s Court as Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members clashed with those from AfriForum.

The incident happened after Julius Malema was sentenced to an effective five years behind bars. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader was sentenced to a direct imprisonment of five years and handed a fine of R60,000 after he was convicted on five charges related to the Firearms Control Act (Act 60 of 2000).

His legal team has since been granted leave to appeal the decision, and Malema will remain out on bail until then.

EFF members clash with AfriForum

Following Malema’s appearance, as people were leaving the court, EFF members clashed with AfriForum officials who were in attendance. In videos of the incident, which have since spread on social media, members of the party could be seen shouting at the AfriForum members.

The EFF members, including Carl Niehaus, could be seen shouting ‘Voetsek’ at the officials from the civil rights organisation. They were also chanting ‘Phansi AfriForum, Phansi’. The members of AfriForum could be seen smiling in the face of the chants, as the situation threatened to get physical at points in the altercation.

Source: Briefly News