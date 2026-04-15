AfriForum's Jacques Broodryk rejected Julius Malema's allegations about why the organisation originally laid charges against him

Malema was convicted on five counts under the Firearms Control Act and is awaiting sentencing in the matter

Social media users shared mixed reactions to AfriForum's explanation for why it charged Malema over the 2018 incident

AfriForum denied that a racist agenda fuelled its decision to charge Julius Malema over a 2018 incident. Image: Mark Andrews/ AfriForum

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

EASTERN CAPE – AfriForum insists that its decision to lay charges against Julius Malema was not because of race.

The civil rights organisation laid charges against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader at a 2018 EFF rally held in Mdantsane, during which Malema fired a rifle in the air.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets has since been convicted on five charges related to the Firearms Control Act (Act 60 of 2000) and is awaiting sentencing. He was found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, discharge of a firearm in a built-up area, failure to take reasonable precautions to person or property and reckless endangerment to person or property.

Malema and the EFF have repeatedly accused AfriForum of racism and pursuing a ‘racist agenda’ in relation to the firearms case against him, but the group has denied this.

AfriForum says ‘race card’ defence has expired

Speaking to the media at the East London Magistrate’s Court after the first day of Malema’s pre-sentencing, AfriForum rejected the racism claims.

Chief Spokesperson: AfriForum Community Safety, Jacques Broodryk, insisted that the matter was not political, but about accountability for reckless and illegal behaviour.

"The EFF's race card has expired. It's an old story. It's boring. They need to come up with new excuses,” Broodryk said.

“Their leadership needs to start taking responsibility for their reckless and illegal actions. And that's what this is about," he added.

Chief Spokesperson: AfriForum Community Safety, Jacques Broodryk, denied that the organisation targeted Julius Malema. Image: Gemsbok

Source: Facebook

He added that AfriForum saw a concerning increase in people firing gunshots in the air and was also compiling charges against another politician who recently did the same thing.

South Africans react to AfriForum's denial

Social media users weighed in on Broodryk's comments, with some disputing their claims, while others agreed with the organisation.

Saul Mzimba said:

"We all know it is about racism and not about the case."

Marcus Morake agreed:

"It’s always about race, especially when AfriForum is involved."

Itumeleng Steve Mosomane stated:

“You have been trying to get him into jail for a long time, and every time Malema is in court, so is AfriForum. So, it’s not about accountability but about the man."

Dimpho Chego exclaimed:

"Of course, it has always been about race."

Simo Khumalo stated:

"You're doing great work. My family and I stand with AfriForum all the way.”

Jimmy Shongwe said:

"Okay, it's about racism, but did Malema commit the offence? If the answer is yes, it is irrelevant if it's about racism or not, full stop."

Musanda Wa Thathe added:

"On this one, I agree with AfriForum. Malema doesn't want to take accountability at all. He always finds something or someone to blame. He can't man up for his actions; he uses his people to fight his own battles. That's why you will find a lot of people at his rallies and marches, but in the ballot box, it's the opposite. People vote with their minds, not with their hearts. He is good at protecting his foreigners and nothing else."

Malema says he's not intimidated by Afrikaners

Briefly News reported that Malema told supporters that he was not intimidated by young Afrikaner boys.

The EFF leader made the comments outside the East London Magistrate’s Court following his first day of pre-sentencing.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets also fired a slight jab at AfriForum, which laid the charges against him.

Source: Briefly News