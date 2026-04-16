Julius Malema returns to court on 16 April 2026 for sentencing after he was convicted on five charges related to the Firearms Control Act (Act 60 of 2000)

Police are on high alert ahead of the sentencing of the Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets, as thousands of his supporters await the ruling

The Economic Freedom Fighters Youth Command has already threatened to make the country ungovernable if Malema is sent to jail

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Police are on high alert ahead of Julius Malema's sentencing amid fears of unrest. Image: Stephane de Sakutin/ Mark Andrews

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

EASTERN CAPE – The South African Police Service is on high alert ahead of Julius Malema’s sentencing.

Malema will appear in the East London Magistrate’s Court on 16 April 2026 for sentencing after he was convicted on five charges related to the Firearms Control Act (Act 60 of 2000). The charges emanate from a 2018 EFF rally held in Mdantsane, during which the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader fired a rifle in the air.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets was found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, discharge of a firearm in a built-up area, failure to take reasonable precautions to person or property and reckless endangerment to person or property.

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With thousands of EFF supporters gathered in KuGompo City to support the Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets, and the party’s Youth Command threatening to make the country ungovernable, the police are taking no chances.

Police prepared for any outcome

Addressing the possibility of violence, national police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe, reassured citizens that they have put in place the necessary measures.

“We would like to assure the nation that we have a comprehensive plan in place across the country to ensure all the gatherings happen in a peaceful manner.”

She explained that police learned from their mistakes since the July unrest in 2021 and were better prepared. Widespread riots, looting, and violence broke out in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in July 2021, after former president Jacob Zuma was jailed.

“Intelligence is on the ground. We have displayed members strategically in all hotspots. But at the end of the day, we rely on EFF leaders to talk to their members to conduct themselves orderly.

“Should they step out of line, we are well prepared. We will not hesitate to act decisively where there is lawlessness,” Mathe added.

Police are not just on standby in Eastern Cape

Mathe also confirmed that police were not just on high alert in KuGompo City, but across the country. She explained that National Police Commissioner, Major General Fannie Masemola, met with all nine provincial commissioners after the first day of Malema’s sentencing, to receive situational reports on any issues.

No incidents were reported, but police are not resting on their laurels.

“So far, there is nothing to stress about, but we do remain on high alert,” Mathe confirmed.

Dr Mbuyisen Ndlozi defends Malema

Briefly News reported that Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi weighed in on Malema's upcoming sentencing in the East London Magistrate’s Court.

The former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member explained why Malema shouldn't be jailed for the crime.

South Africans took to social media to share mixed reactions about Dr Ndlozi's comment, with many criticising him.

AfriForum denies racism allegations

Briefly News also reported that AfriForum's Jacques Broodryk rejected Malema's allegations that he was racially targeted.

Malema was convicted on five counts under the Firearms Control Act after AfriForum laid charges against him.

Social media users shared mixed reactions to AfriForum's explanation for why it charged Malema over the 2018 incident.

Source: Briefly News